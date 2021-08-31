Addison Rae says she's not a Trump supporter following backlash

By Jazmin Duribe

Is Addison Rae a Trump supporter? Here's what she has said about her political stance.

Addison Rae has confirmed that she does not support former US President Donald Trump.

In July, Addison was called out for excitedly greeting Trump at a UFC event. In a YouTube video, the He's All That actress and TikTok star introduces herself to him, and says: "I am Addison. I have to say hi. Hello. So nice to meet you." As you can imagine, Addison's fans were disappointed to see her fan-girling over Trump, who is known for his offensive views.

That wasn't the first time Addison had been accused of supporting Trump, though. In 2020, Addison was forced to deny reports that she had a Trump 2020 flag hanging in her room (it was actually an Old Navy beach towel). Her rep also denied that she had liked pro-Trump tweets on Twitter, blaming a "malfunction or bug" for a tweet that asked users to like the tweet if they were voting Trump in the 2016 election.

READ MORE: Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan practiced kissing in their free time in preparation for He's All That

Is Addison Rae a Trump supporter? Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Zach Gibson - Pool/Getty Images

Following the event, Addison refused to comment on her political stance which only further fuelled rumours that she was a Trump supporter. However, in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Addison has finally addressed the political speculation.

When first asked about it, Addison said she didn't feel "comfortable" discussing the matter because "there’s nothing I can do to change that opinion". She then clarified: "I mean, I don't support Trump. And if someone does, that’s their opinion and I respect everyone’s opinion, for each their own."

Addison then explained why she greeted Trump at the UFC event. She continued: "It's very rare on occasion that you ever get to meet a former president, and I think most people could agree with me on that. It’s very uncommon. And I consider myself a friendly person, and so introducing myself does not mean I stand behind anything that any respective person condones."

Addison Rae fangirls over Donald Trump at a UFC match. Back in 2020 she has a scandal for having a Trump flag in her room👀:



“I have to say hi.” pic.twitter.com/vus2w928vq — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) July 13, 2021

So there you have it. Addison is NOT a Trumper, Trumpette or Trumpeé, ok!

What do you think? Tweet us @popbbuzz and let us know!