Addison Rae calls Scott Disick a "hypocrite" for criticising her and Kourtney Kardashian's age gap

12 August 2021, 16:45

Jazmin Duribe

Scott Disick, 38, is currently dating 20-year-old Amelia Hamlin.

Addison Rae believes Scott Disick is "hypocritical" for commenting on the age difference between her and Kourtney Kardashian.

ICYMI, Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian are BFFs. Addison met the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star back in January 2020 when Kourtney asked YouTuber David Dobrik to help launch her son Mason Disick's TikTok account. David then got Addison involved and the two clicked immediately despite their 22-year age difference (Addison is 20 and Kourtney is 42).

Since forming their friendship, Addison and Kourtney have seemed inseparable. They're constantly posed up on Instagram together and Addison has already made an appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kourtney even has a cameo in Addison's upcoming Netflix movie He's All That.

Addison Rae calls Scott Disick a "hypocrite"
Addison Rae calls Scott Disick a "hypocrite". Picture: @kourtneykardashian via Instagram, @letthelordbewithyou via Instagram

However, many have found it bizzare that a mother-of-three in their 40s would have anything in common with a TikTok-famous teenager, including Kourtney's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

In an episode of KUWTK, Scott commented on the age difference between Addison and Kourtney. He also said he suspected they were "hooking up". At the time, Addison gave a firm "no" but she looked shocked and uncomfortable about the question.

Addison has now fired back at Scott during Vanity Fair's famous Lie Detector Test. The TikTok star was asked a series of questions including if it was "hypocritical" of Scott to criticise the the age difference between her and Kourtney. The interviewer slapped a photo of Scott with his current girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin on the table. Addison then replied: "Yes," and of course she was telling the truth.

Who is Scott Disick dating?

Now, Scott is known for dating women who are a lot younger than him. Scott, 38, has been in a relationship with 20-year-old model Amelia since February 2021. And before Amelia, Scott dated Sofia Richie, 22, for almost three years.

Well, the next Kardashian party is going to be a little awkward

