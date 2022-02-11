Everyone is losing it over drunk Adele pole dancing at G-A-Y

11 February 2022, 11:28 | Updated: 11 February 2022, 11:34

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

"Adele pole dancing at Heaven who had this on their 2022 bingo card"

Imagine you're at the gay club and living legend and icon Adele pops in and starts pole dancing. You'd probably think that you've had one-too-many gin and tonics and were hallucinating, right? But that's exactly what happened last night at legendary London gay club G-A-Y.

Fresh from taping her appearance on the Graham Norton show, Adele turned up to the club and it just so happened that it was their infamous "Porn Idol" night, where members of the public get completely naked and pole dance for a panel of judges, which included Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole, and drag artists Alfie Ordinary and Son Of A Tutu.

And now Adele. They're standing naked in front of Adele.

Adele at G-A-Y
Adele at G-A-Y. Picture: Getty/ @lilredmaddi Twitter

Photos and videos from the night are going viral on Twitter and honestly it looks like chaos.

Not only is Adele wasted, and doesn't seem to fully comprehend what is going on, but she's stood right there next to a naked girl, all the while a dog seems to be let loose on the stage.

WHAT THE HELL IS HAPPENING!

I think we can all agree that drunk Adele is a hoot.

Alfie Ordinary, Son of a Tutu and Cheryl Hole all posted backstage selfies with Adele, with Cheryl adding in her caption: "Confirmed: Adele was devastated I was eliminated on Drag Race too. Love you divalina"

Iconic.

Fans were living for Adele's wild night out.

Let's hope her hangover isn't too bad this morning.

