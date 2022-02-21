Euphoria star Alexa Demie's age 'confirmed' in viral yearbook TikTok video

By PopBuzz

The conversation around Alexa Demie's real age has now gone viral in a TikTok video.

Euphoria star, model, designer and all-round fashion icon Alexa Demie is a stand-out fan favourite on the HBO show, and has also been one of the internet's favourite meme subjects over the years, thanks to her apparently mysterious birthdate.

After she became a global sensation for playing 18-year-old high school student Maddy Perez, a weird interest in Alexa's age started to bubble up shortly after Euphoria premiered.

Alexa has never publicly confirmed her own age on social media or in any interviews, and the internet’s obsession with the whole thing spawned several light-hearted memes and a running joke about the seemingly ageless actress.

Now, a TikTok video has gone viral on social media claiming to show Alexa's alleged yearbook photo alongside her alleged age.

How old is Alexa Demie?

A TikTok video shared by @amber_lizette25, titled ‘Realising I went to high school with Maddy’, has been widely shared amongst Euphoria fans.

The short clip appears to show Alexa’s name and yearbook photo. In another video responding to how old the user is, she writes: “32 years young, y’all need to stop calling Alexa old.”

Replying in the comments, @amber_lizette25 then claims that Alexa is younger than her and was in the year below her, adding: "I believe she is 31".

The video has been liked over 1.3 million times and currently has 9.6 million views.

If you’re wondering why the yearbook says Alexa V. Wilson, that’s likely because Alexa’s real name is Alexa Demie Wilson Vanerstrom, and she reportedly legally changed it to Alexa Demie in 2019.

alexa demie looking younger than everyone who jokes about her age will always be funny to me — ً (@finaIgay) February 20, 2022

Younger people will find out that Alexa Demie is 31 and say she looks good for her age… 31 is not old though, I better look good at 31 like damn — Jordyn (@jordynejoness) February 19, 2022

i really dont understand why people are so obsessed with alexa demie’s age. what difference does it make if shes 25 or 31 leave the girl alone — klari (@twtlynx) February 20, 2022

Per Alexa's IMDb profile (which anyone can contribute to and edit with a log in), she was apparently born in 1990 and is currently 31 years old. However, other outlets, including a New York Times profile from 2019, have previously reported that she was allegedly born in 1994, which would make her 28 in 2022.

For what it's worth, the rest of the Euphoria cast, who play 17 and 18 year olds, are all 23 to 27 years old. Not everyone can play a convincing 18-year-old high school student, but Alexa sure as hell can.

Now, let's all stop speculating about her age and start speculating as to whether or not Maddy will be back for more in Euphoria season 3.

