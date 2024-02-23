Amy Schumer says people who don't like her are just "mad" she's not thinner

By Sam Prance

Amy Schumer has also called out people who've been commenting on her change in appearance recently.

Amy Schumer has spoken about her change in appearance and argued that people don't like her because of her weight.

Last week (Feb 13), Amy Schumer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the second season of Life & Beth. During the show, multiple posts went viral online commenting on Amy's face. People even began speculating that she had had cosmetic surgery. A tweet asking "What's happened to her face?" was viewed over 25 million times.

Amy has also faced criticism in recent months regarding her pro-Israel Instagram posts amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Amy has repeatedly suggested that Israel has a right to defend itself following the Hamas attack on October 7th. In a now deleted post, she also conflated innocent Palestinian civilians with members of Hamas.

Now, Amy has explained why her face looks different and spoken about the negative perception that people have of her.

Amy Schumer says people who don't like her are just "mad" she's not thinner. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Good+Foundation, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, Amy said: "I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis, an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay."

She added: "I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in."

Now, Amy has spoken more about why she thinks people don't like her on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. She said: "I think they’re mad that I’m not thinner. I think they’re mad I’m not prettier and that I still feel like I have a right to speak."

She added: "And I think that they don’t want any women to speak. What woman has ever opened her mouth and not been torn to shreds?"

Amy did not address the controversy surrounding her posts about Israel and Palestine.