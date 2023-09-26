People are losing it over what Asa Butterfield's real full name actually is

'Sex Education' Cast on Eric and Adam’s relationship in season 2 | PopBuzz Meets

By Katie Louise Smith

Asa's middle names are actually wrong on his Wikipedia profile.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sex Education star Asa Butterfield has established himself as one of Britain's most talented young stars over the years with roles in countless big name movies and TV shows, but people are apparently only just realising what his real full name is.

From The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas and Martin Scorsese's Hugo, all the way to everyone's favourite teenage sex therapist Otis Milburn, Asa has cemented himself as a fan favourite.

READ MORE: Sex Education star Asa Butterfield tells fans to "f--- off" after filming him without permission

Now, after realising that there's a mistake on his Wikipedia name, people are only just discovering his real middle name.

What is Asa Butterfield's real name?

Asa Butterfield's real middle name shocks fans. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Netflix

Asa's actual full name is actually Asa Bopp Farr Butterfield. And yes, it's 100% real. That is the name he was given when he was born, it's the name on his birth certificate... it's also Asa's Instagram handle. (@asabopp, if you're wondering.)

"I thought the name Asa Butterfield couldn’t be more twee but I just found out his full name is Asa Bopp Farr Butterfield so count me wrong," one user wrote after discovering Asa's real full name.

For some reason, a lot of people just couldn't believe that Bopp was actually part of his name. Another added: "say sike, please dont do this to me."

READ MORE: Asa Butterfield says losing the role of Spider-Man to Tom Holland was "tough"

"Your Christmas Or Mine?" Special Screening – VIP Access. Picture: Getty

Asa even addressed his unusual middle name in a previous interview with The Gentleman's Journal.

Clarifying that Wikipedia had incorrectly listed 'Maxwell' and 'Thornton' as his middle names, Asa said: "My Wikipedia page is wrong! This is a whole thing; a whole thing around my middle names. When I was born — and I’m going to go on a bit of a tangent here — I had all these other names."

"But, after about a week, my parents thought it was ridiculous to have six names. So, on my actual birth certificate, there’s a different middle name. My actual middle name is ‘Bopp’," he said, adding that he was given the name because the Hale-Bopp comet was in the sky on the day he was born.

And as for Farr? That's his mother's maiden name.

And there you have it – Asa Bopp Farr Butterfield. Up there with some of the most memorable English sounding names in the industry. Florence Pugh? Benedict Cumberbatch? Slay.

Read more Taylor Swift news here: