Ashlee Simpson shares rare photo of her and Pete Wentz's son Bronx and he's all grown up

1 July 2022, 17:21 | Updated: 1 July 2022, 17:36

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Sorry… but when did this happen!?

Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson's 13-year-old son Bronx is all grown up and we feel so, so old.

The Fall Out Boy star and 'Boyfriend' singer welcomed their son Bronx Mowgli in 2008. Fans couldn't get enough of the pop-punk power couple, who would often be photographed walking around with baby Bronx. Pete and Ashlee split after four years of marriage in 2011 but have remained close friends and co-parents.

Bronx rarely features on his parents' Instagram pages, but on Monday (June 27) Ashlee shared a bunch of photos from her "London dinner date" with her family.

In the images, Ashlee's husband Evan Ross strolled down the road holding hands with their adorable six-year-old daughter Jagger Snow (the couple also share 20-month-old son Ziggy Blu).

Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson's son Bronx looks so grown up now and I feel ancient
Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson's son Bronx looks so grown up now and I feel ancient. Picture: Getty, @ashleysimpsonross via Instagram

In another, Ashlee posed with her son Bronx. Bronx, who looked like the perfect combination of both Ashlee and Pete, looked particularly grown up in his black t-shirt and baseball cap with his curly, blonde hair poking from beneath the brim. Bronx smiled at the camera while his mum threw up a peace sign.

In the comment section, people couldn't believe how grown up Bronx looks. Like… 13!? He's *actually* a teenager?!

One person commented: "Omg Bronx is a full adult," while Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross (who also happens to be Ashlee's sister-in-law) added: "Oh my, Bronx looks so beautiful and grown-up. We were just together. How!"

Others started to realise that, yes, we are all now ancient artefacts.

One person quipped: "IS THAT YOUR FIRSTBORN??????? Am I that old??????" A fourth person chimed in: "I wanna get off this ride. I remember when he was born… I was 14 at the time and now he’s turning 14."

Feel old yet?

