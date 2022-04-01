Ashley Tisdale claps back at bookcase backlash after house tour video goes viral

By Jazmin Duribe

People are mad about Ashley buying *checks notes* books!?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The internet lives for a celebrity interior design moment (see: Khloe Kardashian's pantry) and now people are losing it over Ashley Tisdale's husband frantically buying 400 books to fill their bookshelf.

As all '90s babies know, Ashley knows what she's doing when it comes to style (Ashley wearing a feather boa on the red carpet walked so Harry Styles could run). So it will come as no surprise that her house is absolutely flawless.

The High School Musical actress recently opened the doors of her "self-designed" family home in Los Angeles for Architectural Digest, which she moved into while seven months pregnant with her one-year-old daughter Jupiter.

READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian shared photos of her pantry and the internet is losing it

Ashley Tisdale claps back at bookcase backlash after house tour video. Picture: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images, Architectural Digest via YouTube

The stunning property featured a neutral colour palette throughout, an entire chest filled with candles and custom made furniture. But what everyone was really fascinated by was the tale behind Ashley's bookshelf.

In the clip, Ashley revealed that the shelf was actually empty until recently, when she forced her husband to run out and purchase 400 books to fill the shelves. She said: "These bookshelves, I have to be honest, actually did not have books in it a couple of days ago. I had my husband go to the bookstore and I was like, 'You need to get 400 books.'

"Obviously my husband was like: 'We should be collecting books over time and putting them on the shelves.' And I was like, 'No, no, no NOT when AD comes.'"

Someone tweeted about that exact moment in the interview and the internet has a lot of opinions.

Some people were actually furious that Ashley hadn't built up her book collection over time.

Ok more like Ashley Tisdale donates $12,000 in one afternoon to local bookstore https://t.co/TKiJTFGBjN — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) March 30, 2022

Ashley Tisdale when her husband asked how many books he should buy for her bookshelf: pic.twitter.com/USypRU57iy — count zoloft (@asouealbert) March 30, 2022

The way people are criticizing Ashley Tisdale for…buying books?? Supporting authors and a bookstore??? Like who gives af if she reads them, as if I’ve read most of the books I own — lili’s lil lesbian lair (@wlwanningsquad) March 31, 2022

Not y’all trying to cancel Ashley Tisdale for buying 400 books for her AD shoot. Leave her alone!!! pic.twitter.com/Cqb9Mc5wTO — Tevin JC (@TevinJC) March 30, 2022

I thought we were all laughing but people are actually mad at this. Not too much on my girl Sharpay!! At least she's honest! And has a wonderful husband! Good for her https://t.co/GtkozuQwVb — Bolu Babalola 🍯🌶 (@BeeBabs) March 30, 2022

why are people so mad at this are you all not constantly making jokes about the books you don’t read but can’t stop buying https://t.co/I3mWE7Frkt — i want to bailey-ve 🛸 (@been_herde) March 30, 2022

Call me a snob all you want but I think it’s so weird when people buy random books solely for decoration. Like, at least get a bunch of books you’re actually interested in reading? https://t.co/C4mx1mvbck — Lauren (@dutchlauren) March 31, 2022

Isn't it fun filling a book shelf slowly over time? Or being like I have a shelf. I have money. Let us purchase copies of our favourite books to sniff, stroke, read & love. We will fill the rest of the shelves with books we think the other would like to read & talk about. — Min Yoonji 민윤지 (@rattixempire1) March 30, 2022

I am not sure that I trust people who haven't filled every square inch of their bookshelves. — Matt (@WickedRandom) March 30, 2022

The commotion over books (!!!) got so bad that Ashley actually had to step in and provide some context.

She tweeted: "Let’s clear this up. There are some of my books from over the years in there but yea 36 shelves that hold 22 books I did not have and any interior designer would have done the same. They do it all the time, I was just honest about it."

Ashley's husband, composer Christopher French, also added: "(1) Support local used bookstores when (2) staging for photoshoots and (3) don’t worry if people have opinions about it, because some people will always feel the need to have an opinion about anything, no matter how trivial. We got most of them from Iliad Bookshop! The best."

Ashley then followed it up with: "Sorry I haven't been reading everybody's tweets, I've recently just got a lot of new books to get through."

Ashley also shared details of her book club and current recommendations.