Barry Keoghan wears Sabrina Carpenter bracelet on Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet

11 March 2024, 11:52

Sabrina Carpenter attends Oscars Party

By Sam Prance

Barry Keoghan has been spotted wearing the Sabrina Carpenter bracelet at multiple events now.

It's official! Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have made their red carpet debut together and, to make things even more adorable, Barry was wearing a bracelet with Sabrina's name on it.

If you've been following Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter lately, you will know that the two stars have been spending a lot of time together recently. First they were photographed with each other hanging out in LA, then Barry popped up in the audience at one of Sabrina's shows on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and now they're taking their relationship to the next level.

Following the Oscars last night (Mar 11), Barry and Sabrina attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together.

Barry Keoghan wears Sabrina Carpenter bracelet on Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet
Barry Keoghan wears Sabrina Carpenter bracelet on Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet. Picture: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images, Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

The two stars were seen holding hands on the red carpet and even posed for a selfie together. Perhaps sweetest of all, fans spotted that Barry was wearing a bracelet with Sabrina's name on it. Barry was first spotted wearing the bracelet at Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s Academy Awards Dinner last Tuesday.

The event was shortly after Barry watched Sabrina perform as the opening act on The Eras Tour in Singapore. It's unclear if Barry made the bracelet himself or was gifted it by a Swiftie but it looks like he hasn't taken it off since he got it.

Barry Keoghan has been spotted wearing the Sabrina bracelet multiple times
Barry Keoghan has been spotted wearing the Sabrina bracelet multiple times. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MPTF, Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Barry also wore the Sabrina bracelet at Vanity Fair and TikTok’s Vanities Party, MPTF's 22nd Annual Night Before and now he has been spotted wearing it again last night (Mar 10) at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

On top of that, Barry has been spotted wearing Sabrina merch, and Barry and Sabrina were also filmed running towards each other and hugging right after Sabrina got off stage in Singapore last week.

Barry and Sabrina are yet to publicly discuss their relationship but it looks like they've got each other thinking nonsense.

