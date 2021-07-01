Bebe Rexha dances in lingerie to "normalise 165lbs" in viral TikTok

1 July 2021, 14:27

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"I'm a bad bitch no matter what my weight."

Bebe Rexha is all about body positivity and her latest TikTok video proves it.

On Tuesday (June 29), Bebe posted a now-viral video captioned: "Feeling like a bad bitch today." In the clip, the 'Sabotage' singer dances around to Nicki Minaj's 'Good Form' in nothing but blue lingerie.

While dancing and ruffling her blonde curls, Bebe has captions flashing up on screen. The first read: "How much you think I weigh?" She then adds: "No one's business." That's right.

READ MORE: Gabbie Hanna says Bebe Rexha's new music video rips off her Monster video

Bebe Rexha dances in lingerie to "normalise 165lbs" in viral TikTok
Bebe Rexha dances in lingerie to "normalise 165lbs" in viral TikTok. Picture: Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp, @beberexha via TikTok

Bebe then gets closer to camera, and says: "Cause I'm a bad bitch no matter what my weight." She also adds: "But let's normalize 165 lbs."

People praised Bebe in the comment section. One user commented: "Why does weight matter by now? Yes, someone can be 215 and still be gorgeous. Weight doesn't define beauty." Another added: "After knowing Bebe shares my body type I feel so much better."

This wouldn't be the first time Bebe has publicly spoken about body issues, though. Bebe admitted to being self conscious about her figure in the past, however, she soon learned to love the skin she's in. "I used to get nervous, 'Oh I got a stretch mark here, what if a guy sees me?' Now I'm like, you know what, you've got to be totally true to who you are. Even if you got a stretch mark, somebody who is the right person will love you with a stretch mark or not," she told E! News.

And in 2019, Bebe called out fashion designers who refused to dress her for the Grammys because of her size. In an Instagram video, she said: "If a size 6/8 is too big, then I don't know what to tell you. Then I don't want to wear your fucking dresses 'cause that's crazy."

She continued in the caption: "Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Andddd my size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys [sic]."

READ MORE: Bebe Rexha calls out music executive who called her "too old to be sexy" at 29

