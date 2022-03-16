Bella Hadid says she regrets having a nose job at the age of 14

By Sam Prance

Bella Hadid has also denied ever having fillers or other forms of plastic surgery.

Bella Hadid has opened up about what plastic surgery she's had and revealed that she got a nose job when she was just 14.

There's no denying that Bella Hadid is one of the most successful models in the entire world right now. Bella signed to IMG models in 2014 and since then, the 25-year-old has gone on to grace the cover of high fashion magazines all around the world. Not to mention, she has also modelled for major brands including the likes of Versace, Chanel and Givenchy.

Throughout Bella's career, fans have speculated that she's had plastic surgery and now Bella has addressed the rumours.

Bella Hadid says she regrets having a nose job at the age of 14. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Speaking to Vogue in a new cover story, Bella admitted that she had a nose job at the age of 14 and "regrets" the decision. Bella, who is of Palestinian and Dutch heritage, explained: "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it." Bella also denied claims that she's had her "eyes lifted, her jaw shaved and her lips filled".

Discussing the cosmetic surgery speculation further, Bella said: "People think I fully fucked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me."

She continued: "Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book."

Bella ended by saying: "I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me."