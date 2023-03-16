Bella Hadid slams allegations that she went on a "coke bender" with Hailey Bieber

By Emma Kershaw

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The messages also claimed that she went on a "coke bender" with Hailey Bieber.

Bella Hadid has slammed claims that she was abusing drugs and living an unhealthy lifestyle alongside her celebrity pals.

The 26-year-old model responded to damaging TikToks that were spreading across the social media platform via a celebrity gossip account. @Celebriteablinds, which has over 50,000 followers, did a "deep dive" into the supermodel, posting anonymous allegations claiming to be about Bella. In the ninth video of a ten-part series, these blind items included claims of drug use and restrictive dieting.

One submission claimed that Bella, along with Hailey Bieber, had indulged in a "coke bender" that spanned "many weeks" in January 2022. Another stated that the model was allegedly "bragging that she lived off of cigarettes and water" in the week leading up to Milan Fashion Week - which her mum, Yolanda Hadid, was "really proud" of. A third submission alleged that Bella and her boyfriend, art director Marc Kalman, were "popping oxy on an international flight" to lessen drug withdrawal symptoms.

Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage/Aurora Rose/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Bella has now responded to these harmful claims, leaving a comment under the viral TikTok video.

"There was not one true thing said in this video," she wrote from her verified TikTok account, which has over 8 million followers.

Fans jumped to Bella's defence, replying to Bella's comment on the video. "You shouldn’t even have to explain yourself to [people] like this," one wrote. Another commented: "TELL EM BELLA".

Bella has previously opened up about her personal struggles with her mental health. In a 2022 interview with The Wall Street Journal, she commented on her decisions to not have a stylist.

"I haven’t had a stylist in a long time, maybe two years now," she said. I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that."

In August 2022, she spoke to InStyle of her decision to cut back on alcohol and how this had an effect on her anxiety.

“Over the years, I've always found myself reverting to alcohol when I feel low energy, or my anxieties start to come up,” she said. “I've really scaled back my alcohol consumption this year and have made brain care my ultimate priority.”