Bella Ramsey opens up about the "biggest lie" about anxiety and it's so relatable

22 June 2023, 17:03

Bella Ramsey encourages their fans to go to London Trans Pride

By Sam Prance

Bella Ramsey just got real about their latest anxiety episode.

Bella Ramsey has opened up about the "biggest lie" about anxiety in a post about what it's like to have an anxiety episode.

Ever since Bella Ramsey catapulted to international fame with their performance as Ellie in The Last of Us, fans have praised them for how open they are. Whether they're talking about their nonbinary identity, or how they've been told they lost out on significant TV roles because they don't have "the Hollywood look", Bella never fails to be candid about their experiences.

Now, Bella has revealed to their followers that they had an anxiety episode last night and they have explained how it felt.

Bella Ramsey opens up the "biggest lie" about anxiety and it's so relatable. Picture: Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, @bellaramsey via Instagram

Taking to Instagram stories this morning (Jun 22), Bella wrote: "Anxiety is so funny. Last night the world was ending and this morning it's like nothing ever happened."

They then explained what the "biggest lie" about anxiety is. Bella added: "That's it's biggest lie... that it has always felt this way and it will feel this way forever. It hasn't and it won't."

Discussing how it feels further, Bella then wrote: "Try telling that to a brain mid-panic and it will nooot believe you, despite it know this as objective truth. Objective truth and subjective feelings maaan. The brain is weird and sometimes too powerful for its own good. HAVE A LOVELY DAY."

Very relatable content for anyone who's ever experienced an anxiety episode.

Bella Ramsey opens up about the "biggest lie" about anxiety and it's so relatable. Picture: @bellaramsey via Instagram

Elsewhere, Bella has encouraged their followers to attend London Trans Pride on July 8th in Trafalgar Square. In a new video on Instagram, Bella teased: "It's gonna be amazing. Trans Pride is both a protest and a celebration. A protest for our rights and to be recognised and to be seen and to be validated and also a celebration of trans joy."

To find out more information about London Trans Pride, visit here.

