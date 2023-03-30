Bella Ramsey reveals they eat cereal with orange juice and the internet is losing it

By Sam Prance

Cereal? With juice instead of milk? It's more common than you think.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bella Ramsey has sparked a viral debate online after revealing that they eat their bowl of cereal with orange juice instead of milk.

Social media is no stranger to viral debates. Over the course of the past few years alone, we've seen the internet be divided over everything from whether or not you wash your legs in the shower to how often you change your pyjamas. Just recently, Zara Larsson caused an uproar after saying that people should be allowed to talk to each other during films in the cinema.

Now, The Last of Us actor Bella Ramsey is causing controversy and it's all to do with the way in which she eats her cereal.

READ MORE: Bella Ramsey says she lost roles as a child after being told she didn't have the "Hollywood look"

Bella Ramsey reveals they eat cereal with orange juice and the internet is losing it. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, @bellaramsey via Twitter

Earlier this year, Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal filmed a video with The Hollywood Reporter. In the interview, the duo reveal the last think they ate and Bella lets slip: "Mine was cornflakes and bran with dried strawberries in...with orange juice on top instead of milk." A shocked Pedro then quizzes Bella: "Orange juice?"

Explaining her specific eating habits, Bella replies: "So good. There once wasn't milk I could drink, there wasn't oat milk or almond milk, so I just tried orange juice on it. Years ago! And I loved it. And it's been a thing ever since." Pedro then asks: "How's it on your tummy? and Bella says: "Actually fine!"

This week, a fan shared the clip of the interview on Twitter with the caption: "Still not over the fact that Bella Ramsey eats their cereal with ORANGE JUICE. (also don’t try it.)" The video has since been viewed over 200,000 times.

Some people were shocked and outraged. One person tweeted: "Cereal with orange juice … bella I can’t defend you". Another wrote: "No matter how much I love bella ramsey, I am NEVER eating cereal and orange juice."

Others were intrigued. A fan added: "This is so embarrassing. I tried the cereal and orange juice. It’s good..."

still not over the fact that bella ramsey eats their cereal with ORANGE JUICE. (also don’t try it.) pic.twitter.com/ujGrrRTa68 — kettle ༂ (@sourkettle) March 28, 2023

no matter how much i love bella ramsey, i am NEVER eating cereal and orange juice. — clara🦒 (@claraluvsellie) March 29, 2023

cereal with orange juice … bella i can’t defend you pic.twitter.com/47zkdOYjs9 — natalia ᖭི༏ᖫྀ (@ughmirage) March 28, 2023

That so weird but I still love her @BellaRamsey https://t.co/3YqRf0GFbo — Leo Ebidero (@LEbidero) March 30, 2023

bella ramsey really got hundreds of bitches eating cereal with orange juice today this is crazy — maja (@tlouhix) March 29, 2023

This is so embarrassing. I tried the cereal and orange juice. It’s good… @BellaRamsey — hailie 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 (@bxttrflyz) March 29, 2023

me on my silly little way to go to the shop to get silly little orange juice and cereal cause bella ramsey said it was good pic.twitter.com/RjWMRqinG3 — chloe 🧟 (@pareidoliais) March 30, 2023

Seeing the viral conversation online, Bella waded into the comments to stand their ground and defend themselves. Replying to the original tweet, Bella wrote: "I had it for breakfast this morning." If that weren't enough, Bella also provided their very own photographic evidence of the cereal and orange juice concoction in question.

Elsewhere, Bella liked a tweet of a photo of a fan edit of her sat at a table with cereal and a bottle of orange juice.

It's currently unclear if Bella prefers orange juice with juicy bits or without them when it comes to her cereal. We shall update you as soon as we know more.

Do you eat cereal with orange juice? Let us know @popbuzz.

Read more Bella Ramsey news here: