Bella Ramsey shares message to their younger self for Trans Day of Visibility

5 April 2023, 11:21

By Katie Louise Smith

"I didn’t know the word non-binary in this picture. But I knew what it meant. Inherently. Because I always was, and always will be."

Bella Ramsey has shared an adorable message to their younger self while celebrating Trans Day of Visibility, and people can’t get enough of it.

Bella, who identifies as non-binary and uses any pronouns, posted a photo of themselves back when they were a child – wayyy before they shot to international fame on Game of Thrones – alongside a heartwarming caption.

"Happy TDOV to this little dude!" she wrote. "I didn’t know the word non-binary in this picture. But I knew what it meant. Inherently. Because I always was, and always will be."

The Last of Us star went on to give a shout out and send love to all their "trans, enby and gender funky friends," alongside a white heart emoji and the Trans Day of Visibility hashtag.

READ MORE: Bella Ramsey wore a chest binder while filming The Last of Us to focus better on set

Bella’s message was met with an endless stream of support from her followers, and even an adorable comment from The Last of Us co-star Melanie Lynskey. Melanie wrote: "You are so awesome."

Others replying to Bella’s message thanked Bella and shared how cool and proud it made them feel to see another non-binary person in the media. People also loved Bella’s use of the term "gender funky".

Singer-songwriter Kimya Dawson wrote: "Ohhhhh, 'gender funky'. I think those are the words I have been looking for all this time. High five to little you from little me."

Another added: "Bella it means the world to me just how comfortable you are just being YOU it feels so lovely to have someone as incredibly talented and well known as you who also know how it feels."

Bella Ramsey identifies as non-binary and uses any pronouns
Bella Ramsey identifies as non-binary and uses any pronouns. Picture: Getty

In case you missed it the first time around, Bella opened up about their identity in early 2023 in an interview with The New York Times, saying: “I guess my gender has always been very fluid. Someone would call me 'she' or 'her,' and I wouldn't think about it, but I knew that if someone called me 'he,' it was a bit exciting."

"I’m very much just a person. Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like. But in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less," they continued.

Another day, another slay from Bella Ramsey. We LOVE to see it.

