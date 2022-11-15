Bhad Bhabie responds after being accused of 'blackfishing' with new look

15 November 2022, 17:09 | Updated: 15 November 2022, 17:32

In response, Bhad Bhabie shared a picture of her 'light' foundation shade and shut down the accusations.

Bhad Bhabie has responded to claims that she is "blackfishing" after she unveiled a brand new look on Instagram.

In the clip, the rapper – real name Danielle Bregoli – shows off her new look that includes a blonde wig and makeup (with a filter) that makes her skin appear darker than it usually does.

As soon as the video was shared, people flocked to social media to comment on her look, with some accusing her of blackfishing. Others also noted how vastly different she looked earlier this month, when she spoke to students at Oxford Union.

Bhad Bhabie responds after people said she was "blackfishing"
Bhad Bhabie responds after people said she was "blackfishing". Picture: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, @bhadbhabie via Instagram

Blackfishing, in case you are not familiar with the term, is used to describe when a non-Black person uses makeup, hair or cosmetic surgery (amongst other things) to appear Black. The phrase gained popularity in 2018 and has been partly credited to hip-hop journalist Wanna Thompson.

On Twitter, one user wrote: "this is 100% black fishing right". Another added: "This a whole white woman."

Responding to the comments, Bhad Bhabie posted screenshots of a conversation with a friend on her Instagram story, reacting to the blackfishing accusations and showing the colour of her foundation.

In screenshots shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, Bhad Bhabie shared a photo of her 'light' foundation and added: "Don't y'all ever ask me again why I don't b on IG I don't make no money on here I don't need to b on here I do it for my fans but y'all take it too far everytime it's honestly sad and weird [sic]."

Back in 2020, Bhad Bhabie was accused of blackfishing after posting a video in which her skin appeared to be darker than usual. At the time, she responded to the accusations, writing: "Millions of people sick, thousands dying every day and y’all worried about me getting make up [sic] done for a photoshoot?"

"I’m usually the wild one but y’all need to chill and focus on what’s important right now."

