Bhad Bhabie made over $1 million on OnlyFans within her first six hours

6 April 2021, 12:50

Jazmin Duribe

Bhad Bhabie has broken an OnlyFans record.

Bhad Bhabie has officially launched an OnlyFans account and she earned over $1 million within her first six hours.

In February, Bhad Bhabie (born Danielle Bregoli) said she would consider joining OnlyFans when she turned 18 on Instagram Stories. The 'Bestie' rapper said she would use the site to allow "fans to see different content and be able to interact with me on another app". However, she also confirmed she would not be sharing nude content.

Well, Bhad Bhabie turned 18 on March 26 (the age you need to be to create an OnlyFans account) and she launched her page just a week later. Releasing a teaser video on Instagram, she said: "Saw your 6 million comments and now i’m answering your call. We breaking all the rules. See u there bitches."

Bhad Bhabie made over $1 million on OnlyFans within her first six hours. Picture: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, @bhadbhabie via Instagram

A mere six hours later, Bhad Bhabie shared an image of her OnlyFans earnings and she had already made $1,030,703.43. "Not bad for 6 hours. We broke the fuck out of that onlyfans record," she wrote alongside the photo (a representative for OnlyFans also confirmed to Daily Dot that the figure was correct).

Bhad Bhabie joins other celebrities like Cardi B, Bella Thorne and Bretman Rock, who have joined the platform. However, some have found it "predatory" that so many people have subscribed to Bhad Bhabie's account considering she has only just turned 18 and called for the age limit to be increased to 21.

Here's the reaction to Bhad Bhabie's OnlyFans.

