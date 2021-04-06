Bhad Bhabie made over $1 million on OnlyFans within her first six hours

By Jazmin Duribe

Bhad Bhabie has broken an OnlyFans record.

Bhad Bhabie has officially launched an OnlyFans account and she earned over $1 million within her first six hours.

In February, Bhad Bhabie (born Danielle Bregoli) said she would consider joining OnlyFans when she turned 18 on Instagram Stories. The 'Bestie' rapper said she would use the site to allow "fans to see different content and be able to interact with me on another app". However, she also confirmed she would not be sharing nude content.

Well, Bhad Bhabie turned 18 on March 26 (the age you need to be to create an OnlyFans account) and she launched her page just a week later. Releasing a teaser video on Instagram, she said: "Saw your 6 million comments and now i’m answering your call. We breaking all the rules. See u there bitches."

READ MORE: Every celebrity OnlyFans account you can follow

Bhad Bhabie made over $1 million on OnlyFans within her first six hours. Picture: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, @bhadbhabie via Instagram

A mere six hours later, Bhad Bhabie shared an image of her OnlyFans earnings and she had already made $1,030,703.43. "Not bad for 6 hours. We broke the fuck out of that onlyfans record," she wrote alongside the photo (a representative for OnlyFans also confirmed to Daily Dot that the figure was correct).

Bhad Bhabie joins other celebrities like Cardi B, Bella Thorne and Bretman Rock, who have joined the platform. However, some have found it "predatory" that so many people have subscribed to Bhad Bhabie's account considering she has only just turned 18 and called for the age limit to be increased to 21.

Here's the reaction to Bhad Bhabie's OnlyFans.

Bhad Bhabie just turned 18 and already has a million subscribers on onlyfans??!! y’all are predators for real pic.twitter.com/CmzHWgsWwz — mak~ FUNNIEST PERSON EVER ミ☆ (@ruespillbottle) April 2, 2021

bhad bhabie made over $1 million in 6hrs on onlyfans....i want better for y’all, truly pic.twitter.com/snAa2Ke7B4 — millie billy brown (@amyahonnaise) April 2, 2021

This Bhad Bhabie situation is why the eligibility for OnlyFans should be 21+. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) April 2, 2021

Seeing bhad bhabie make a million on only fans while i gotta grind it out at work pic.twitter.com/Y0eyrSYRqJ — Izzy⚪️ (@diamondiizzzy) April 2, 2021

bhad bhabie making 1 million off onlyfans in 6 hours confirms two things i already know:

1. y’all are nasty and like kids

2. ugly white women really got this life shit on lock — d. (@CALLHERDIARA) April 2, 2021

Pedos who waited for Bhad Bhabie to turn 18 and drop an OnlyFans pic.twitter.com/FFtaD7FUZl — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) April 2, 2021

In light of Bhad Bhabie creating an only fans, let’s take some time to remember Dj Akademiks tweeted this🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/Wlm1UyjRqB — ✨Lightning ⚡️McQueer✨ (@rekcut__) April 2, 2021

Reminder that if you "waited" for someone to turn 18 and/or pushed them into making an OnlyFans not even a MONTH, you constitute as a predator. Making a countdown clock is sick you weird, crusty ass prunes (e.g., Bhad Bhabie, Billie Eilish, Britney Spears, Olsen Twins)! pic.twitter.com/VVj5cKhNMj — Guessivity ♤ (@whom_guess) April 2, 2021

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!