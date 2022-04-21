Bhad Bhabie says she's made $50 million on OnlyFans

21 April 2022

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Bhad Bhabie would also no longer like to be referred to as the Cash Me Outside Girl because of all of her accomplishments.

Bhad Bhabie has revealed that she is now worth a whopping $50 million which she has earned through OnlyFans.

In March 2021, Bhad Bhabie (born Danielle Bregoli) launched her OnlyFans account one week after her 18th birthday. The rapper broke an OnlyFans record making over $1 million within her first six hours of being on the platform and made enough money to retire aged 18.

"Not bad for 6 hours. We broke the fuck out of that onlyfans record," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo showing that she had raked in $1,030,703.43.

Now, Bhad Bhabie has revealed that her earnings have continued to skyrocket and she's even been able to buy herself a $6.1 million property in cash thanks to her newfound wealth.

Bhad Bhabie says she's made $50 million on OnlyFans
Bhad Bhabie says she's made $50 million on OnlyFans. Picture: Alamy, @bhadbhabie via Instagram

In a video obtained by TMZ, Bhad Bhabie said she no longer wants to be known as the Cash Me Outside Girl, thanks to her infamous appearance on a viral 2016 episode on Dr. Phil, because she has become successful in her own right.

"It's not something that I'm just so in love with being the girl from Dr. Phil and saying some crazy shit, no, that's not how I feel. Call me the fucking youngest female of the decade to go platinum, the 'Gucci Flip Flops' Girl or the 'Hi Bich' Girl, the girl that got a fucking million dollar make up deal," she said in reference to her hit songs and lucrative sponsorship deals with Fashion Nova and CopyCat Beauty.

"Call me the girl that made $50 million on OnlyFans. But when you try and find a way to just be annoying about something it's just kind of weird."

Bhad Bhabie has invested her money into a $6.1 million home in Boca Raton, Florida, New York Post reports. The 19-year-old's 9,200-square-foot abode is located in a gated Palm Beach County community on an acre of land and boasts seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a huge swimming pool, billiard/club room, dry sauna, and a two-story guest house.

She also owns a more modest five bedroom, seven bathroom home in the same neighbourhood, which is currently on the market for $3.67 million.

