Bhad Bhabie reveals what plastic surgery she's had done to her face and body

27 April 2023, 14:34

Bhad Bhabie shows off her new blonde look amid criticism

By Katie Louise Smith

"I had two rounds of [silicone] ass shots when I was 16 that did nothing."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Much has been said about Bhad Bhabie's appearance over the years. People have speculated about what plastic surgery she's had done and have commented on her body so much that she's addressed it multiple times on her own social media.

Back in 2021, the rapper – real name Danielle Bregoli – hopped online to deny claims she'd undergone a "full facial reconstruction surgery".

Now, she's officially setting the record straight. Speaking on Emily Ratajkowski's High Low With Emrata podcast, Bhad Bhabie has spoken candidly about what she's had done to her body, starting way back when she was just 16 years old.

READ MORE: Bhad Bhabie says people who joined her OnlyFans when she turned 18 should be in jail

Bhad Bhabie reveals all the work she's had done to her face and body
Bhad Bhabie reveals all the work she's had done to her face and body. Picture: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, @bhadbhabie via Instagram

"I had two rounds of [silicone] ass shots when I was 16 that did nothing," she shared in conversation with Emily. "I didn't start getting any kind of shape to my body until I started gaining weight. I gained, like, 25 pounds in, like, two weeks. It just happened. I don't know how it happened."

Bhad Bhabie went on say that she's never had any surgery or enhancements to her boobs, but she has had lip filler. On top of that, she previously revealed that she paid $40,000 for new veneers back in 2019.

That was all she divulged in the chat, but she's previously said that she'd probably like to have more done. In 2021, she shared an Instagram post addressing speculation over the work she's had done, saying: "When I do get my nose done I will [be] glad to let ya’ll know.

"But funny thing [about] me is I’m scared as hell of being put under anaesthesia so I would never even do that over some looks, only if it was a life or death situation or something for my health."

In other Bhad Bhabie news, the rapper has also revealed just how much money she's earned since launching her OnlyFans account in 2021, a few days after she turned 18.

Bhad Bhabie charges $23.99 a month for her OnlyFans content. And since starting her account, she's reportedly earned around $70 million and is in the top .01% of OnlyFans creators.

In 2021, she said she'd earned enough money on the platform to be able to retire at the age of 18.

