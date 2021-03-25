Bhad Bhabie hits back at trolls for criticising her abuse allegations video

By Jazmin Duribe

Bhad Bhabie was criticised for her natural hair and accused of coming forward to boost her own profile.

Bhad Bhabie has responded to the criticism of her recent video where she detailed the alleged abuse she both witnessed and endured at Turn-About Ranch. Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, was sent to the facility for troubled teens following her stint on Dr. Phil in 2016.

Last week (March 19), Bhad Bhabie shared a video, titled 'Breaking Code Silence - Turn About Ranch abuse Dr. Phil', in support of Hannah Archuleta, a former Dr. Phil guest, who recently claimed that she was sexually assaulted at the ranch when she was 17 years old.

Bhad Bhabie, who was sent to the ranch aged 13, shortly after her appearance on Dr. Phil, claimed that she was taken to the ranch by "transporters" in the middle of the night without her knowledge. She was then allegedly denied access to good food, a shower and was deprived of sleep. Bhad Bhabie also said that she saw one student get held down for attempting to leave.

Bhad Bhabie hits back at trolls for criticising her abuse allegations video. Picture: Bhad Bhabie via YouTube, @bhadbhabie via Instagram

"This place is all about taking away privileges," she said in the video. "But they take away, like, necessity privileges, like sleeping on a bed, eating good food, not being cold." Both Dr. Phil and Turn-About Ranch have not responded to Bhad Bhabie's allegations at time of publication.

Sadly, Bhad Bhabie received comments from trolls who mocked her appearance and accused her of making up the allegations in order to boost her profile.

In an Instagram post, Bhad Bhabie shut down the trolls and insisted her coming forward was not about her appearance, it was about helping others. She said: "The video I put out about Turn-About it's not about y'all liking me. I don't give a fuck who the fuck likes me, it's not about my hair I don't care if I had a fucking 4C wig on, I don't care about none of that. This damn straight ain't about no fucking money 'cus I ain't made a dollar from this nor will I accept a dollar from this cus it's not about money anyways. I could make my money in other ways, I don't need money from this.

"This is coming from the kindness of my heart and me being so passionate about getting places like this shut down because no one should go somewhere seeking help and leave with more trauma."

Bhad Bhabie with her natural hair. Picture: @bhadbhabie via Instagram

Bhad Bhabie explained that she felt comfortable to talk about her experience after Hannah had come forward with her story. She's hoping that her story will help other victims also share theirs and get places like Turn-About shut down.

She continued: "The same way when Hannah spoke out, it made me more comfortable because I knew I would never be believed. There are adults out here worried about the wrong thing. Like, y'all are grown as fuck, y'all probably have children of your own. Imagine your child needed help and you sent them there and they came out more fucked up than when you sent them there. Think about it like that […] Abusing someone doesn't help them get over trauma. Y'all need to look at the bigger fucking picture."