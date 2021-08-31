Bhad Bhabie claps back at people trolling her for being too "skinny"

By Jazmin Duribe

"Y’all angry that I’m not insecure about my body being skinny and it shows."

Bhad Bhabie has called out people for constantly criticising her body.

The 'Gucci Flip Flops' rapper has been sharing a lot of bikini photos recently to promote her booming OnlyFans account. Although she does not pose nude, Bhad Bhabie's OnlyFans content has proved hugely popular. So popular in fact, that she now has enough money to retire at the age of 18. However, her OnlyFans success seems to have encouraged comments about her figure.

On Thursday (Aug 26), the 'Gucci Flip Flops' rapper shared a photo of herself in a bikini and hit back at the body shammers in the caption. She wrote: "Y’all angry that I’m not insecure about my body being skinny and it shows. BMI clearly states that someone who’s 4' 11 should b 86 - 105 lbs."

Bhad Bhabie claps back at people trolling her for being too "skinny". Picture: @bhadbhabie via Instagram

"I'm 87 pounds so go suck 101 dicks if you have a problem with someone else's body." WELL.

Later, Bhad Bhabie admitted that she has undergone minor cosmetic procedures to enhance her curves. On Sunday, she shared another bikini photo on Instagram, captioned: "Shaped like a p but ya man still want meeee."

Fans commented on her more rounded butt and she admitted to having had "silicone shots and sculptra" treatments. Both are filler injections which are injected into the butt to add volume and give a more rounded shape without surgery. The results are said to last up to three years.

In response to a fan, Bhad Bhabie commented: "Nothing has ever worked for me. I've tried silicone shots and sculptra, it don't stick and I don't think I got enough silicone. But trust me when I do find something that will work you will know. Imma have a big ass bootyyyyy."