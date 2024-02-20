Disney’s Bridgit Mendler reveals she is the CEO of a new space company and a mother

Bridgit Mendler dances with her mother

By Sam Prance

Bridgit Mendler privately adopted a child in 2022 and is now the CEO of Northwood.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Disney Channel star Bridgit Mendler has revealed that she is now a mother and the CEO of a space data startup company.

Bridgit Mendler may be best known for her roles in Disney Channel classics like Wizards of Waverly Place, Good Luck Charlie and Lemonade Mouth but she's since taken a step back from the spotlight and put a focus on her education. As of today, she has a degree in anthropology from USC, a masters and a PHD from MIT and now a JD from Harvard Law School.

In recent years, Bridgit has teased "news" on social media leading fans to speculate that she might be dropping new music. However, Bridgit has now confirmed that she is moving into the world of space data by launching her very own company.

READ MORE: Wizards of Waverly Place fans divided over plot of new reboot series

Disney’s Bridgit Mendler reveals she is the CEO of a new space company and a mother. Picture: Mindy Best/Getty Images for SXSW, Xia Yuan via Getty Images

Discussing her new company, Northwood, with CNBC, Bridgit said: "The vision is a data highway between Earth and space. Space is getting easier along so many different dimensions but still the actual exercise of sending data to and from space is difficult. You have difficulty finding an access point for contacting your satellite."

The piece explains that Northwood intends to "mass produce ground stations" instead of rockets or satellites. These work as teleports which connect directly to satellites in space. As it stands, the company has raised $6 million from high profile investors including Founders Fund, Andreessen Horowitz and Also Capital.

Taking to Twitter, Bridgit teased: "Expect the unexpected! So excited to announce our $6.3M seed led by @foundersfund and @a16z with participation from @CapitalAlso, @LongJourneyVC , @BoxGroup, @humbavc."

She also explained that she's now looking for employees. She wrote: "If you like building quickly and seeing your work deployed in locations around the globe with real impact, we want you at Northwood."

BRB - getting a degree in space communications so I can work for Bridgit.

Expect the unexpected!



So excited to announce our $6.3M seed led by @foundersfund and @a16z with participation from @CapitalAlso, @LongJourneyVC , @BoxGroup, @humbavc



At @NorthwoodSpace we have our sights on building a data highway between earth and space. We are designing… https://t.co/JwtEuTOTJI — Bridgit Mendler (@bridgitmendler) February 19, 2024

The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is



that’s my news for now folks 💛 pic.twitter.com/o8gU4gtHso — Bridgit Mendler (@bridgitmendler) February 20, 2024

Fans are now losing it on social media over how multi-talented and successful Bridgit is.

Comparing Bridgit to Barbie, a person tweeted: "she is Barbie. like 12 different careers. singer/songwriter, actress, harvard doctorate of law recipient, MIT PHD student, ceo of a start up…"

Another wrote: "bridgit mendler has the most incredible resume ever seen."

she is Barbie. like 12 different careers. singer/songwriter, actress, harvard doctorate of law recipient, MIT PHD student, ceo of a start up… https://t.co/pcLMTTVuMm — jessica (@enchantedjess13) February 19, 2024

bridgit mendler has the most incredible resume ever seen pic.twitter.com/CBGSogdrgo — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 20, 2024

Her email signature is like:



-Bridgit Mendler, BA, MBA, JD, PhD, CEO, Actress, Singer, better than you, etc https://t.co/rgW6J4laQQ — jessi 🤍 (@bibliojessi) February 19, 2024

she has the most insane career trajectory of any disney channel star https://t.co/jwdN0wiAR9 — jimmy (@jimmyoutsold) February 19, 2024

If that weren't exciting enough, Bridgit has also revealed that she is a mother. In a separate tweet, she posted a photo of her with her son and wrote: "The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022."

Bridgit added: "I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is."

She ended by writing: "that’s my news for now folks."

The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is



that’s my news for now folks 💛 pic.twitter.com/o8gU4gtHso — Bridgit Mendler (@bridgitmendler) February 20, 2024

Congratulations Bridgit!

Read more about Wizards of Waverly Place here: