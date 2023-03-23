Brooklyn Beckham reveals massive tattoo of his wife's face on his arm

23 March 2023, 17:41 | Updated: 23 March 2023, 17:53

By Emma Kershaw

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed another tattoo of his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham is showing off his new ink, and it's another portrait of his wife.

The model, social media star and "chef" shared the massive tattoo, which is placed on his upper arm, during an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I hear you have a lot of tattoos," the singer and actor said. "How many do you have?"

Brooklyn noted that he has "between 80 to 100" tattoos inked onto his body, proudly showing off the large portrait of Nicola, who he wed on April 9th, 2022.

"I actually got my wife's portrait on my arm. That was the last one that I got," he said, lifting up the sleeve of his jumper.

He also revealed that he got some of the lyrics of the song that she walked down the aisle to - a live rendition of Songbird that was played by an orchestra, according to Elle.

Brooklyn Beckham tattoo
Brooklyn Beckham tattoo. Picture: heo Wargo/Getty Images, YouTube

The 24-year-old previously stated that he has over 20 tattoos dedicated to his wife, including his entire wedding vows on his arm, Nicola's eyes and a love note she wrote for him on the back of his neck and the word "married" on the side of his hand. Paying tribute to Nicola's late grandmother, he got the word "Gina" etched into his skin in 2016.

Brooklyn also opened up to Jennifer about his surname and the decision the couple took to take each other's names.

"It was my idea because I wanted to honour her family's last name as well, and you know I thought when we have kids I think it'll be so cute to have little Peltz-Beckhams running about," he said.

"Yes, I want as many kids as my wife wants," he added when asked about plans to have children. "I want a lot, but it's obviously up to [Nicola]."

In a February 2023 interview with E! News, Brooklyn said that he started getting tattoos in honour of his wife pretty soon after they started dating.

"I am half-covered with stuff for her," he explained. "I have like over 20 dedicated to her. They're very addictive, especially when you love someone you just want to cover everywhere."

While Nicola doesn't have *quite* as many tattoos as her husband, according to PEOPLE.com, she does have Brooklyn's name inked in a cursive font.

