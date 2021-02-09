Caitlyn Jenner explains why Kylie and Kendall still call her "dad"

By Sam Prance

Kylie Jenner asked Caitlyn Jenner about her pronouns in a new YouTube video.

Caitlyn Jenner has opened up about the reason why her daughters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, both still call her "dad".

On Saturday (Feb 6), Caitlyn Jenner posted a new YouTube video in which her daughter, Kylie Jenner, does her makeup. The video sees Caitlyn and Kylie discuss their relationship and Caitlyn thanks Kylie and Kendall for being so supportive during her transition. She says: “You guys have been my best friends, my kids have been absolutely wonderful in all of this."

Caitlyn then speaks about her pronouns and why she didn't want Kylie and Kendall to stop referring to her as their "dad".

READ MORE: Caitlyn Jenner says Khloe Kardashian hasn't spoken to her for five years

Caitlyn Jenner explains why Kylie and Kendall still call her "dad". Picture: @caitlynjenner via Instagram, Caitlyn Jenner via YouTube

In the video, Kylie asks Caitlyn: "I know we had a talk a few years ago and you were ok with us still calling you dad. How do you feel about that now?” Caitlyn then replies: “I feel it was one of the best decisions I made. Sometimes this community can be pretty tough, especially when it comes to pronouns, and everybody’s got an opinion."

Caitlyn adds: "But I really felt from the beginning that I’ve got to do it my way that works for me, and everyone out there can do it their way that works for them. Some people would say, ‘You’re the mother’, but I’m not. I’m the dad, I’ve been the dad the whole way, I will be their father until the day they die or I die."

Caitlyn also explained that Kylie and Kendall always get her pronouns right. She says: "So when you ask me that question, of course. You have, the whole time, you always say, ‘My dad, she…’, and that’s tough to change the pronouns right in the middle!"

She ended by saying: "You guys are so good at saying it, and every time I hear it, I go, ‘Yeah, my girls are just, like, on it!'"