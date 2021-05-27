Channing Tatum's full-frontal nude selfie will make you sweat

27 May 2021, 14:52

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Please, give us a second to compose ourselves.

Can you believe it's almost been 10 whole years since Channing Tatum famously stripped off in Magic Mike and became an international heartthrob? Well, the actor has just proved that nothing has really changed there.

Channing shared a full-frontal naked photo on Instagram Stories while on set of his new movie The Lost City of D (and what better way to promote it…) and, unsurprisingly, the internet is in meltdown.

The photo appears to have been taken in a movie trailer. In the risqué mirror selfie, Channing is literally showing everything – his only saving grace being a strategically placed monkey emoji over his crotch.

READ MORE: Elliot Page celebrates first shirtless swim since coming out as trans

Channing Tatum's full-frontal nude selfie will make you sweat
Channing Tatum's full-frontal nude selfie will make you sweat. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, @channingtatum via Instagram

"You know when you in the makeup trailer asshole naked holding a towel over your junk, you about to do some shit on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie," he captioned the image. "And yes I'm flexing so hard I got a cramp." Beauty is pain, as they say.

Thinking of how I could get a job in makeup and be Channing Tatum's Chief Six-Pack Polisher…

We know what you're thinking and, no, Channing isn't filming another Magic Mike sequel. Sorry. The Lost City of D centres on a reclusive romance novelist who gets stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Channing). But chaos ensues after a kidnapping attempt which leads them on an epic adventure, Deadline reports.

The movie has an all-star cast including Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, and it's expected to hit theatres in April 2022. But at this point, do we really care about the plot? We've seen Channing naked. Of course, we'll be watching.

