Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says working in porn caused her to develop an eating disorder

10 March 2022, 16:35

By Katie Louise Smith

"No one in my whole life had ever said that I was fat, and then it just became an obsession."

[WARNING: This article discusses eating disorders that some may find triggering or upsetting.]

Ever since she appeared as Faye, the ditzy, yet hilarious drug addict in the first episode of Euphoria season 2, fans have been obsessed with newcomer Chloe Cherry.

Before landing the role of Faye in the HBO series, Chloe worked as an adult film star. As well as establishing a pretty successful career for herself in the industry, Chloe also appeared in a porn parody of Euphoria that was filmed and released after she had joined the cast.

Chloe has spoken about her porn career before, and continues to advocate for more sex workers to be hired on Hollywood projects.

For her latest interview, Chloe stopped by the Call Her Daddy podcast (Mar 9) to chat about Euphoria and dive even deeper into her experience while working as an actor and a producer in the porn industry. She also opened up about the challenges she faced after starting her career, and how one comment from an agent triggered an eating disorder.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says porn is an art form that people should respect

Chloe Cherry opens up about the eating disorder she developed while working in porn
Chloe Cherry opens up about the eating disorder she developed while working in porn. Picture: @chloecherry via Instagram

Around 42 minutes into the chat with host Alex Cooper, Chloe opened up about her insecurities and went on to detail how an agent who she used to work with caused her to develop an eating disorder.

"It all started when this agent that I had when I was in porn said to my face that I was fat," Chloe revealed. "He said, 'Everyone says that you're fat and the fastest way to lose weight is by not eating."

"It just turned into an eating disorder cause I was so young at the time," she continued. "No one in my whole life had ever said that I was fat, and then it just became an obsession."

Chloe also clarified that she was 18 at the time those comments were made, and she ended up talking to mental health professionals to help her recover.

Discussing her experience further, Chloe said: "It's crazy how much it takes over your brain. Something that I had to do was stop all of my food obsession. I had to stop being vegan. Once I stopped being vegan and stopped all of the calorie counting and everything … my body became so much more toned, and I have a way nicer body now."

She added: "I was miserable. And just not treating my body well."

Chloe also opened up about the fact that some of her closest friends weren't very nice or supportive of her when she starting working in porn either.

"Suddenly my friends who I was friends with in high school didn't want to be friends with me anymore because they thought I was gonna f*ck their boyfriends. It's like, I don't want anything to do with your boyfriend or anything, you know?"

"It was really odd to me. I lost a lot of female friends because they thought I couldn't be around them. Or their boyfriend would say 'No, you can't hang out with her' and they actually would listen to him which I think I the craziest part."

"It was just insane the judgement that people had that will forever blow my mind."

Chloe also shared that her own mother probably said the "most hurtful words" to her after joining the industry.

“My mum said to me that sex work is the lowest thing a person can do, and that’s like the one thing that I’ll share that I disagree with so deeply. And I don’t know if there’s other people out there that agree with that but I think that trying to put down your own family is lower.”

If you or someone you know needs help with an eating disorder, you can find support services and professionals to talk to on the NHS website right here.

