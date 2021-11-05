Chris Pratt criticised for thanking wife for "healthy daughter" after first child's health issues

5 November 2021, 12:19 | Updated: 5 November 2021, 12:44

Anna and Chris share nine-year-old son Jack from their nine-year marriage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Pratt has been criticised for thanking his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for their "healthy daughter" after his first child, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, had health issues.

On Thursday (Nov 4), the Guardians of the Galaxy actor shared a birthday post for Katherine, who he married in 2019 after meeting in church, on Instagram. The couple share a one-year-old daughter named Lyla Marie Pratt.

The post read: "Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me."

READ MORE: Marvel fans call out Avengers cast for defending Chris Pratt over viral 'Chris' poll

Chris Pratt criticised for thanking wife for "healthy daughter"
Chris Pratt criticised for thanking wife for "healthy daughter". Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

He added: "My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey."

However, people soon began to criticise a particular part of Chris' statement about Katherine giving him a "gorgeous, healthy daughter". That's because the son he shares with Anna, nine-year-old Jack, was born nine weeks premature and has multiple health issues.

Anna and Chris were married in 2009 but divorced in 2018. In Anna's memoir, Unqualified, she revealed that doctors told her Jack could be "developmentally disabled" after he suffered "severe brain bleeding". He spent several weeks in the NICU before being allowed home.

Thankfully, Jack is doing well right now. However, he has had to undergo multiple surgeries since his birth. He is also visually impaired, has some problems with his leg muscles and has a heart problem.

Understandably, Chris' comments about his daughter being "healthy" struck a chord with Anna Faris fans and the internet has come to her defence.

Anna has yet to comment on the situation but we will update you if she does.

Listen to ‘The Power of Little Mix’ podcast

Click the picture below to listen to 'The Power Of Little Mix' on Global Player, celebrating 10 years of one of the biggest girl groups of all time, with exclusive interviews with Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, as well as their closest collaborators and inner circle.

The Power of Little Mix.
The Power of Little Mix. Picture: PopBuzz

Latest Celebrity News

Lizzo and Chris Evans: A complete timeline

A complete timeline of Chris Evans and Lizzo's iconic "relationship" so far
You can buy a sex toy inspired by Pete Davidson

You can buy a sex toy inspired by Pete Davidson

Sex & Relationships

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald breaks silence on Christine Quinn fallout

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald breaks silence on fallout with Christine Quinn

News

Kristen Stewart gets engaged to Dylan Meyer after two years of dating

Kristen Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer after two years of dating
The Weeknd is being accused of doing "whiteface" for his Halloween costume

The Weeknd is being accused of doing "whiteface" for his Halloween costume
Is Timothée Chalamet British? The funniest memes and reactions to his nationality

People are only just realising Timothée Chalamet is not British and it's hilarious

Trending on PopBuzz

Eternals director Chloé Zhao explains why she cast Harry Styles as Thanos' brother Eros

Eternals director Chloé Zhao explains why she cast Harry Styles as Thanos' brother Eros

Harry Styles

Cardi B just ate her husband Offset's scab and the internet is disgusted

Cardi B just ate her husband Offset's scab and the internet is disgusted

Cardi B

The Love Trap's shocking elimination twist has gone viral on social media

The Love Trap’s shock elimination twist has sent the internet into orbit

Viral

Ariana Grande manifested her Wicked role 10 years ago in a tweet

Ariana Grande manifested her Wicked role 10 years ago in a tweet

Ariana Grande

Drag Race UK's Krystal Versace praised after opening up about being a virgin

Drag Race UK's Krystal Versace praised after opening up about being a virgin

RuPaul's Drag Race

A treatment to "functionally cure" HIV is being tested in humans

A treatment to "functionally cure" HIV is being tested in humans

News