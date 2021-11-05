Chris Pratt criticised for thanking wife for "healthy daughter" after first child's health issues

Anna and Chris share nine-year-old son Jack from their nine-year marriage.

Chris Pratt has been criticised for thanking his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for their "healthy daughter" after his first child, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, had health issues.

On Thursday (Nov 4), the Guardians of the Galaxy actor shared a birthday post for Katherine, who he married in 2019 after meeting in church, on Instagram. The couple share a one-year-old daughter named Lyla Marie Pratt.

The post read: "Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me."

Chris Pratt criticised for thanking wife for "healthy daughter". Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

He added: "My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey."

However, people soon began to criticise a particular part of Chris' statement about Katherine giving him a "gorgeous, healthy daughter". That's because the son he shares with Anna, nine-year-old Jack, was born nine weeks premature and has multiple health issues.

Anna and Chris were married in 2009 but divorced in 2018. In Anna's memoir, Unqualified, she revealed that doctors told her Jack could be "developmentally disabled" after he suffered "severe brain bleeding". He spent several weeks in the NICU before being allowed home.

Thankfully, Jack is doing well right now. However, he has had to undergo multiple surgeries since his birth. He is also visually impaired, has some problems with his leg muscles and has a heart problem.

Understandably, Chris' comments about his daughter being "healthy" struck a chord with Anna Faris fans and the internet has come to her defence.

All of this is cringe but it’s especially gross considering his kid with Anna was born with health issues.



Also a casual reminder that Chris attends an anti-gay church and follows white supremacists on Instagram lol 🙃 pic.twitter.com/I2RgFywtrB — Adam ElIis (@adamtotscomix) November 4, 2021

Chris Pratt’s “healthy daughter” comment might have been an immeasurable foot in mouth moment, or maybe he meant it how it came off. Anna Faris clearly has enough love for beautiful Jack no matter what though. That’s what matters 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/5kStgsKK8I — Dave Grohl Enthusiast 🎄 (@tomspettys) November 4, 2021

This is literally so gross. It reads like “my new wife gave me a *healthy* child unlike you, Anna Faris.”



Anna and Jack deserve so much better. https://t.co/U2IqKmlyC8 — .nator. (@72Tominator) November 4, 2021

Chris Pratt can keep his amazing wife and her Stepford Wife stare.



I'll focus on Anna Faris and her adoration for her beautiful boy. pic.twitter.com/9CO8TNAtl9 — Mrs. Yosemite Sam (@MrsYosemiteSam) November 4, 2021

Even as a HUGE fan of his Marvel work, I'm afraid I have to jump on this bandwagon... FUCK CHRIS PRATT. The small jab at Anna Faris and nearly washing his hands of his medically challenged son with her is absolutely disgusting. I'd be fine if GOTG 3 opens with starlord dying.. pic.twitter.com/rO5HnSpRvm — Dave (@DavieC726) November 4, 2021

May we all be like Anna Faris: so beloved that the entirety of the internet drags our ex for us. — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) November 4, 2021

chris pratt shading his own fucking son with thanking his new wife giving him “a gorgeous healthy daughter” when his son has health issues is such a fucking low blow. i wish i had a father of the year award to hit him with. anna faris and jack doesn’t deserve this shit. — auri џ (@tennantsmuse) November 4, 2021

As a mom with a special needs son, and a stepdaughter who is 'normal' this is repulsive. Special needs kids have so many struggles against social stigmas, they don't need a parent throwing shade at them too. Poor Anna Faris having to coparent with this crap. https://t.co/8bHWwzAfzV — Rebecca Walker (@Rebecca43183784) November 4, 2021

The real political divide in america can be summed up b whether u think this post from Chris Pratt comes off as a) sweet snd normal or b) Cringe and insane pic.twitter.com/Ibp0jt30Jd — 𝕡𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕜𝕝𝕪 𝕡𝕖𝕒𝕣 (@cactus__flower_) November 4, 2021

Sending love ♥️ to Anna Faris who has moved on to happier times with an amazing new husband. Who isn’t a narcissistic douchebag. Like her ex. Chris Pratt. pic.twitter.com/OwjHPh8v6G — thearticles7777 (@thearticles7777) November 4, 2021

Anna has yet to comment on the situation but we will update you if she does.

