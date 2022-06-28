Chris Pratt explains why he hates people calling him Chris

By Sam Prance

"It feels weird. It’s not my name. Don’t call me Chris."

Chris Pratt has opened up about his relationship with his first name and revealed that he hates it when people call him Chris.

It's hard to imagine Chris Pratt being called anything else. Ever since the actor first rose to fame, he's become known as one of the most recognisable Chrises in Hollywood. Thanks to his roles in the likes of Parks and Recreation, Jurrasic World and Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt is equally if not more famous than Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Chris Pine. Although definitely not as famous as Kris Jenner.

READ MORE: Chris Pratt responds to criticism of him being cast as Mario because he's not Italian

However, Chris has now said that Chris is not his name and he's let slip that he is known as something else by his friends.

What is Chris Pratt's real name?

Chris Pratt explains why he hates people calling him Chris. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, ABC

For those confused, Chris Pratt was born Christopher Michael Pratt and he does credit himself as Chris Pratt in all his acting work. So, Chris Pratt's real name is Chris Pratt. However, those closest to him don't call him Chris. Speaking on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, Jessica asked him, “What do they call you? Pratt?" and Chris revealed all.

In response, Chris said, "Yep. Pratt. CP. You know, CP. ‘Hey, CP.’ But no one calls me Chris. My friend, Chad. I went golfing with my friend, Chad, my pastor the other day and he was like, ‘No one calls you Chris? I’m gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You’re up.’ And I was like, "No, it feels weird. It’s not my name. Don’t call me Chris.'"

via GIPHY

It's currently unclear if Chris intends to change his legal name at all, or if he simply considers "Chris Pratt" a stage name, but we'll keep you informed with any updates. Pratt and CP just don't have the same ring to them.

Now, that Chris Pratt has officially left the Hollywood Chris building, I think it's time to open applications for a new addition to the famous Chris lineup. I volunteer Chris Messina as tribute.

What do you think? Who's your favourite Hollywood Chris?