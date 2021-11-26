Chrissy Teigen claps back at criticism for having an eyebrow transplant

26 November 2021, 16:19

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Eyebrow transplants can cost between $4,000 to $7,000.

Chrissy Teigen has clapped back at people criticising her for having an eyebrow transplant.

Recently, Chrissy revealed that she had an eyebrow transplant after over plucking them for years. The procedure involves taking hairs from the back of the head and then placing them on the brows to create a fuller look. The results are permanent and according to PEOPLE, the procedure can cost between $4,000 to $7,000.

The supermodel shared the ins and outs of her cosmetic enhancement on Instagram Stories. "I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head," Chrissy said.

Chrissy Teigen claps back at criticism for having an eyebrow transplant.
Chrissy Teigen claps back at criticism for having an eyebrow transplant. Picture: Alamy, @chrissyteigen via Instagram

Chrissy's surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond then shared more about the procedure on Instagram. He wrote: "Eyebrows play a huge part of the facial aesthetic. They frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes, or they can be the annoying part of your morning you have to spend ten minutes filling in.

"I know too many people, entire generations, who either over-plucked brows as part of the trend or are simply experiencing eyebrow thinning with time. #EyebrowTransplantation is a procedure where we mutually agree on shape, density, etc., and skill takes it from there."

However, not long after the post, Chrissy (who had already received criticism for having a Squid Game-themed party) was met with backlash for having "first world problems".

In response to the hate, Chrissy posted a screenshot from an article about the backlash to her procedure. She said: "WHY are people so fucking riled up over any little thing I do? You're gonna give yourselves a heart attack."

Chrissy Teigen Instagram Stories.
Chrissy Teigen Instagram Stories. Picture: @chrissyteigen via Instagram

Ultimately, whatever Chrissy choses to do with her brows or money is her decision.

