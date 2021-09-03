Cole Sprouse calls out fans for getting a picture of his girlfriend Ari Fournier removed from Instagram

3 September 2021, 17:29

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Cole and Ari are thought to have started dating in March 2021.

Cole Sprouse has called out his fans for getting a photo of his girlfriend Ari Fournier removed on Instagram.

The actor was first linked to model Ari in March 2021. The couple then went Instagram official in July, breaking the hearts of Riverdale fans around the world.

On Instagram Stories, Cole shared that his girlfriend's Instagram photo had been removed because of "violence and incitement". And the offensive photo in question? A photo of Ari in front of a sunset.

READ MORE: Cole Sprouse confirms break up from Lili Reinhart in March

Cole Sprouse calls out fans for getting a picture of his girlfriend removed from Instagram
Cole Sprouse calls out fans for getting a picture of his girlfriend removed from Instagram. Picture: Alamy, @colesprouse via Instagram

The post read: "We removed your post because it goes against our Community Guidelines. We created these guidelines to support and protect our community on Instagram."

Cole knew it must have been the work of his besotted fans and shared a screenshot of the notification, alongside the caption: "These kids are insane."

This isn't the first time Cole's fans have expressed their disappointment with his relationship with Ari, though. In July, Cole posted his first photo of Ari after months of dating rumours. He was hit with comments about their relationship, with many expressing that they were heartbroken.

Cole obviously saw that the post was getting a lot of attention and decided to hit them where it hurts, posting even more photos of Ari on his Story, alongside the caption: "Time to piss off the 14yos again."

Latest Celebrity News

Zendaya's response to viral Tom Holland laughing memes is hilarious

Zendaya responds to viral meme about her laughing at Tom Holland
Kim Kardashian is being roasted for listening to Kanye West's album Donda on mute

Kim Kardashian is being roasted for listening to Kanye West's album Donda on mute
Bhad Bhabie claps back at people trolling her for being too "skinny"

Bhad Bhabie claps back at people trolling her for being too "skinny"
Is Addison Rae a Trump supporter?

Addison Rae says she's not a Trump supporter following backlash
Tom Holland and Zendaya fans are sobbing over photos of them at a wedding

Tom Holland and Zendaya fans are sobbing over photos of them at a wedding
Met Gala seating chart 2021: Who is on the guest list?

Met Gala seating chart 2021: Viral fake table plan causes outrage

Trending on PopBuzz

After Ever Happy release date, cast, plot and everything we know so far

After Ever Happy: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailer

News

Peppa Pig roasts Kanye West after getting a better album review than Donda

Peppa Pig roasts Kanye West after getting a better album review than Donda

News

RuPaul and Kylie Sonique Love

QUIZ: Which RuPaul's Drag Race winner are you?

TV & Film

Lil Nas X accused of 'stealing' pregnancy concept for new album from another artist.

Lil Nas X accused of 'stealing' pregnancy concept for new album from another artist

Lil Nas X

Drake called out over R Kelly credit on UPS on Certified Lover Boy

Drake called out over R Kelly credit on UPS on Certified Lover Boy

Drake

Guy quits his $100k job to work for Logan Paul and gets rejected

Guy quits his $100k job to work for Logan Paul and gets rejected

YouTubers