Cole Sprouse calls out fans for getting a picture of his girlfriend Ari Fournier removed from Instagram

By Jazmin Duribe

Cole and Ari are thought to have started dating in March 2021.

Cole Sprouse has called out his fans for getting a photo of his girlfriend Ari Fournier removed on Instagram.

The actor was first linked to model Ari in March 2021. The couple then went Instagram official in July, breaking the hearts of Riverdale fans around the world.

On Instagram Stories, Cole shared that his girlfriend's Instagram photo had been removed because of "violence and incitement". And the offensive photo in question? A photo of Ari in front of a sunset.

Cole Sprouse calls out fans for getting a picture of his girlfriend removed from Instagram. Picture: Alamy, @colesprouse via Instagram

The post read: "We removed your post because it goes against our Community Guidelines. We created these guidelines to support and protect our community on Instagram."

Cole knew it must have been the work of his besotted fans and shared a screenshot of the notification, alongside the caption: "These kids are insane."

This isn't the first time Cole's fans have expressed their disappointment with his relationship with Ari, though. In July, Cole posted his first photo of Ari after months of dating rumours. He was hit with comments about their relationship, with many expressing that they were heartbroken.

Cole obviously saw that the post was getting a lot of attention and decided to hit them where it hurts, posting even more photos of Ari on his Story, alongside the caption: "Time to piss off the 14yos again."