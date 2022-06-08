Cole Sprouse posts naked selfie and everyone is losing it over his giant ass

8 June 2022, 12:37

By Sam Prance

Cole Sprouse is baring all with his nude Instagram post.

Cole Sprouse has just broken the internet and it's all thanks to a hilarious naked selfie in which his bare ass is on full display.

Cole Sprouse is no stranger to going viral online. Back in April, a GQ interview of his sparked conversation after he revealed that he and the rest of the Riverdale cast were ready to end the show, "wrap it up with a bow" and move on with their lives. Then, just last month (May 19), The CW revealed that Riverdale would indeed be ending with its next season in 2023.

Now, Cole is taking over social media for a whole new reason and it has something to do with a nude selfie he's posted.

Cole Sprouse posts nude selfie and everyone is losing it over his giant naked ass
Cole Sprouse posts nude selfie and everyone is losing it over his giant naked ass. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, @colesprouse via Instagram

Yesterday (Jun 7), Cole took to Instagram to post a selfie with the caption: "Good morning to my publicity team". However, it is no ordinary selfie. Cole is butt naked and while the photo is off his face, there is a mirror in the background that shows off his naked back and ass. Not only that but Cole appears to have used Photoshop so that his bum looks particularly big.

Naturally, it wasn't long before the image took over the internet. Not only has it been liked over 4.6 million times but many of Cole's friends have commented. Cole's Riverdale co-star Drew Ray Tanner wrote: "Make it clap" and Ugly Betty actor Mark Indelicato wrote: "This photo has been in my favorites for a very long time so I’m glad you posted before I did."

On top of that, the image has made its way to Twitter and inspired multiple tweets. One person tweeted: "why cole sprouse quadruple cheeked up for no reason like this". Another added: "I was wondering why cole sprouse was trending I think next time I’ll just mind my own fucking business."

As it stands, Cole is yet to comment any further on his nude selfie. We shall update you if he does.

