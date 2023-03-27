Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child

By Emma Kershaw

Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with his longterm girlfriend, Erin Darke.

The Harry Potter star's representative confirmed the pregnancy to BuzzFeed News after paparazzi photos of Daniel and Erin began to surface, with Erin seemingly sporting a baby bump.

Of course, fans were thrilled about the news and can't wait for another Gryffindor baby - Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint shares two-year-old Wednesday G. Grint with none other than Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snoggings' Georgia Groome.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are expecting their first child. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

"DANIEL RADCLIFFE IS GONNA BE A DAD?!? Harry potters all grown up," one fan tweeted. "Daniel Radcliffe is apparently gonna be a dad omg why am i so emotional over this," another added.

A third person said what we were all thinking: "I just found out Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first baby and I've never felt older in my life. Yer an elderly, Wendy."

While the actor is not on social media, others shared their heartfelt messages of congratulations. One person even wrote: "In full seriousness if there is one celebrity I am rooting for in all aspects it is Daniel Radcliffe."

DANIEL RADCLIFFE IS GONNA BE A DAD?!? Harry potters all grown up 🥲🥹 — maeve ❥ aotv (@beanielouisgf) March 26, 2023

daniel radcliffe is apparently gonna be a dad omg why am i so emotional over this — 💋..*,• (@444M00NY) March 24, 2023

I just found out Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first baby and I've never felt older in my life. Yer an elderly, Wendy. pic.twitter.com/maPJd2FwDE — Yer Laundry Friend (@Schlumpky) March 26, 2023

in full seriousness if there is one celebrity I am rooting for in all aspects it is daniel radcliffe https://t.co/3g9a91Fg8g — i hate you eric adams (@sonyashea3) March 26, 2023

Daniel and Michigan-born Erin have been together for over a decade. Like Daniel, Erin is also an actor and the couple first met when they shared the screen during the 2013 romance-drama film, Kill Your Darlings. In 2019, Daniel opened up to People TV about the moment he met his future-girlfriend.

"It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other," he explained, before sharing the details of a graphic moment that occurs between their characters in the film. "That’s how we met. That was the beginning of our beautiful relationship."

The 33-year-old went on to call Erin the "love of his life," and said that he's grateful that they shared the screen together as the very early moments of the relationship are now immortal.

"Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting," he added.

As for a due date, name and gender reveal, none of this information has been revealed. However, we will update this article as and when we know more information about Daniel Radcliffe's baby.

