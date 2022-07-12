Doja Cat slammed for mocking Amber Heard's testimony from Johnny Depp trial

"She knows she has a platform that many young women follow her on and this is what she does with it? i am literally so disappointed."

Doja Cat has been slammed for mocking Amber Heard's court testimony from her defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

On June 1, Johnny won his six-week long defamation trial against Amber and was awarded $15 million in damages, after the Aquaman actress wrote a Washington Post op-ed that stated she had been a victim of domestic violence. Although she never named Johnny, he claimed it damaged his career. Amber was also awarded $2 million after it was found that Johnny's former attorney, Adam Waldman, had defamed her.

Throughout the public trial, many people mocked Amber's statements on TikTok including one about her dog. She explained: "We walked out of the trailer at some point, my dog stepped on a bee. We went to the vet and went on with our, you know, vacation."

Now, Doja Cat has mimicked the moment in a new TikTok video captioned: "I, as a dog owner, can finally say it with sincerity…"

Doja Cat slammed for mocking Amber Heard's testimony from Johnny Depp trial. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp, @DojaCat via TikTok, ELIZABETH FRANTZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In the video, Doja Cat says: "It's honestly hella sad ’cause like, she’s a puppy, my dog. And I’ve had her for like a week and a half, maybe two weeks now. And she like, was just running around in the grass, and she steps on a bee."

Doja even imitated Amber's facial expressions. She continued: "So ya'll know what time it is. Ya’ll know what fucking time it is. you know what time it is! My dog stepped on a bee. She stepped on a fucking bee. My dog stepped on a bee!"

People are now criticising Doja for making the video, especially because she had recently been called out for calling 17-year-old Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp a "snake" for leaking her private DMs about his co-star Joseph Quinn.

"Doja Cat will work with dr luke, message an underage stranger things cast member to hook her up with his cast mate who is pushing 30, and now she mocks amber heard’s sexual assault testimony. absolute garbage person," one user tweeted.

"Doja Cat called a 17 year old boy socially unaware for sharing unserious dms but goes ahead and makes fun of amber heard’s sexual assault story. can’t believe i defended her," another added.

Doja cat making fun of Amber heard's SA testimony...she's really like an incel it's crazy — 🜾 (@Seiolfur) July 11, 2022

Between continually working with Kesha's rapist, having a tantrum when people asked her to stop using gay slurs, making a song mocking black victims of police brutality and most recently coming after a child actor this really isn't surprising. I wonder where the line is for Doja? https://t.co/AFarXwYnE7 — hannah (@antifamouss) July 11, 2022

doja cat will work with dr luke, message an underage stranger things cast member to hook her up with his cast mate who is pushing 30, and now she mocks amber heard’s sexual assault testimony. absolute garbage person. https://t.co/Yl64oS6tSH — E 🌻 (@mariannereading) July 11, 2022

doja cat mocking amber heard talking about the sexual assault she went through is so disgusting like she knows she has a platform that many young women follow her on and this is what she does with it? i am literally so disappointed — me and yeri are tired of u bitches (@yerigatekeeper) July 11, 2022

the fact that she has one of the biggest platforms on tik tok and it’s being used to further mock and humiliate amber heard. @DojaCat educate yourself and delete . https://t.co/Zxv7U00faa — 🌘 (@photonblasters) July 11, 2022

Doja Cat mocking Amber Heard’s testimony is so nasty. Like, not too long ago she was crying on social media over that contract Dr. Luke has her under.. She knows all about nasty powerful men exercising their power over women. So being nasty to a victim for what?? — Bella Goth (@HotCommieGal) July 11, 2022

doja cat called a 17 year old boy socially unaware for sharing unserious dms but goes ahead and makes fun of amber heard’s sexual assault story. can’t believe i defended her 🙁 — ❌❌ (@userchod) July 11, 2022

as someone under an album contract with DR LUKE, she has NO place to make fun of an abuse victim https://t.co/l0AZ7BJ5GM — kai (@61nch) July 11, 2022

Doja Cat hasn't responded to the backlash but she has deleted the TikTok from her page.

