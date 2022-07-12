Doja Cat slammed for mocking Amber Heard's testimony from Johnny Depp trial

12 July 2022, 12:08 | Updated: 12 July 2022, 12:16

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"She knows she has a platform that many young women follow her on and this is what she does with it? i am literally so disappointed."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Doja Cat has been slammed for mocking Amber Heard's court testimony from her defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

On June 1, Johnny won his six-week long defamation trial against Amber and was awarded $15 million in damages, after the Aquaman actress wrote a Washington Post op-ed that stated she had been a victim of domestic violence. Although she never named Johnny, he claimed it damaged his career. Amber was also awarded $2 million after it was found that Johnny's former attorney, Adam Waldman, had defamed her.

Throughout the public trial, many people mocked Amber's statements on TikTok including one about her dog. She explained: "We walked out of the trailer at some point, my dog stepped on a bee. We went to the vet and went on with our, you know, vacation."

Now, Doja Cat has mimicked the moment in a new TikTok video captioned: "I, as a dog owner, can finally say it with sincerity…"

READ MORE: Doja Cat slams Noah Schnapp for sharing their private DMs about Joseph Quinn

Doja Cat slammed for mocking Amber Heard's testimony from Johnny Depp trial
Doja Cat slammed for mocking Amber Heard's testimony from Johnny Depp trial. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp, @DojaCat via TikTok, ELIZABETH FRANTZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In the video, Doja Cat says: "It's honestly hella sad ’cause like, she’s a puppy, my dog. And I’ve had her for like a week and a half, maybe two weeks now. And she like, was just running around in the grass, and she steps on a bee."

Doja even imitated Amber's facial expressions. She continued: "So ya'll know what time it is. Ya’ll know what fucking time it is. you know what time it is! My dog stepped on a bee. She stepped on a fucking bee. My dog stepped on a bee!"

People are now criticising Doja for making the video, especially because she had recently been called out for calling 17-year-old Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp a "snake" for leaking her private DMs about his co-star Joseph Quinn.

"Doja Cat will work with dr luke, message an underage stranger things cast member to hook her up with his cast mate who is pushing 30, and now she mocks amber heard’s sexual assault testimony. absolute garbage person," one user tweeted.

"Doja Cat called a 17 year old boy socially unaware for sharing unserious dms but goes ahead and makes fun of amber heard’s sexual assault story. can’t believe i defended her," another added.

Doja Cat hasn't responded to the backlash but she has deleted the TikTok from her page.

Read more Doja Cat news here:

WATCH: Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson try to name every Marvel film in ONE minute

Latest Celebrity News

Lea Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl and the memes are chaos

Lea Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl and the memes are out of control

Viral

JoJo Siwa slams comments about her having "no talent"

JoJo Siwa slams comments about her having "no talent"

Florence Pugh calls out "vulgar" comments about her boobs

Florence Pugh slams "vulgar" comments about her boobs after wearing sheer dress
North West waves "STOP" sign at paparazzi constantly taking her photo

North West waves "STOP" sign at paparazzi constantly taking her photo
Kylie Jenner claps back at "lying" TikToker who claimed she didn't tip him enough.

Kylie Jenner claps back at "lying" TikToker who claimed she didn't tip him enough
Chase Stokes’ Outer Banks stand-in Alexander "AJ" Jennings has been killed in a hit-and-run

Chase Stokes pays tribute to his Outer Banks stand-in who died in a hit-and-run

Outer Banks

Trending on PopBuzz

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney score Emmy nominations for Euphoria

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney score Emmy nominations for Euphoria

Euphoria

Will Addison Rae be in Stranger Things? The rumours explained

Will Addison Rae be in Stranger Things? The audition rumours explained

Stranger Things

Stranger Things 4: Jamie Campbell Bower apologises to Joseph Quinn for killing Eddie

Jamie Campbell Bower apologises to Joseph Quinn for killing Eddie in Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things

What is your mental age?

What is my mental age? This viral TikTok quiz tells you how emotionally mature you are

Viral

Caleb McLaughlin explains why he thinks Jason is "a better guy" than Billy

Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin explains why he thinks Jason is "a better guy" than Billy

Stranger Things

Riverdale just brought Sabrina's dead boyfriend Nick Scratch back to life in Jughead's body

Riverdale just brought Sabrina's dead boyfriend Nick Scratch back to life in Jughead's body

Riverdale