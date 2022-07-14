Noah Schnapp gains over 1 million followers after exposing Doja Cat’s DMs

14 July 2022, 15:18 | Updated: 14 July 2022, 17:20

By Katie Louise Smith

While Noah's followers went up, Doja Cat lost around 140,000 followers after calling Noah out in a livestream.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In case you haven't been keeping up with the latest in Unlikely Celebrity Drama, Doja Cat and Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp got into a bit of sitch last week.

Earlier this month, Doja sent Noah a direct message asking him to ask his co-star Joseph Quinn to 'hit her up'. Noah then shared her messages in a now-deleted TikTok video, which prompted Doja to go live and call Noah out. While she said hoped they can be "chill about it" because he’s just "a kid", she added that his actions were "borderline snake shit, that’s like, weasel shit."

The whole thing exploded on social media with people both defending and calling out Noah, and also criticising Doja's comments from her livestream. But now it seems the whole thing has had quite an impact on Noah's followers...

READ MORE: Noah Schnapp responds to criticism over Will's sexuality storyline in Stranger Things 4

Noah Schnapp gains over 1 million Instagram followers after Doja Cat DM Drama
Noah Schnapp gains over 1 million Instagram followers after Doja Cat DM Drama. Picture: Alamy, Getty

As expected, Noah's Instagram followers jumped massively after Stranger Things 4 was released back in May 2022. With millions and millions of new fans tuning in, it only makes sense that they've all been busy following their new favourite cast members.

But now it turns out that Noah's recent social media shenanigans have caused his follower count to jump up again. Ever since Noah posted those direct messages sent to him by Doja Cat, Noah has gained a huge amount of followers.

According to Social Blade's stats, Noah gained around 430,000 followers within two days of sharing the screenshots of Doja Cat's DMs. And after one week, he's gained around 1.4 million followers in total.

On the opposite side the drama, Doja lost around 140,000 followers after she called out Noah on a livestream for sharing them. But that barely made a dent in her 24 million followers anyway.

[H/T Unilad]

And in case you were wondering where the two stand after the whole thing? Noah has confirmed that he has apologised to Doja, and has revealed that everything is "all good". In a TikTok comment pinned to one of his most recent videos, Noah wrote: "Guys, everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings."

Well, thank God for that. The great Doja Cat vs. Will Byers beef of 2022 is finally over.

