Doja Cat slams Noah Schnapp for sharing their private DMs about Joseph Quinn

By Jazmin Duribe

"That’s like borderline snake shit, that’s like weasel shit."

Doja Cat has slammed Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp for sharing their private DMs about his co-star Joseph Quinn on TikTok.

Earlier this week, Noah posted a message he had received from the 'Need To Know' singer on Instagram. The message read: "Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu? Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?"

The actor then told her to "slide into his DMs" and Doja replied: "I don't know his Instagram or his Twitter. He doesn’t have a DM to slide in." Noah then sent Doja Joseph's Instagram profile.

After Noah shared the messages on TikTok, it quickly went viral and has now garnered more than 4.2 million likes and 20.9 million views. But now, Doja has stated that she wasn't "comfortable" with her private messages being posted for the world to see.

Doja Cat slams Noah Schnapp for sharing their private DMs about Joseph Quinn. Picture: @DojaCat via Instagram, Laurent Viteur/Getty Images

In an Instagram Live, Doja Cat explained: "I think that, to be fair, first let’s be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he's not even over – like there’s no way he’s over 21.

"But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb shit. I’m like trying to be super fair. You do dumb shit, you say dumb shit, you fucking fuck up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to so that you know… you're supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do that in the future. I did my share of fuck ups so that I don’t fuck up again."

She continued: "The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him, is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake shit, that’s like weasel shit.

"And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality – like I don’t imagine Noah that way. Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing."

It's not clear if Doja is actually being serious about the whole thing but Noah's fans defended him for sharing the DMs.

sorry i have to laugh at the doja cat noah schnapp situation because why would you go to a 17-year-old known shitposter asking him to hook you up with his 29-year-old coworker and expect him to be 100% serious about it LETS BE REAL — adri 42 !! (@partywithyou) July 8, 2022

this whole doja & noah fight is so unserious to me i’m sorry pic.twitter.com/pah8C5RrOC — star🕷 misses eddie (@dustibvn) July 8, 2022

honestly doja cat x noah schnapp beef is the last thing i was expecting this year pic.twitter.com/waj8PFS7dn — kay ! WALLOWS TODAY (@LETSRlOT) July 8, 2022

why is doja cat (26) going on live and calling noah schnapp (17) a snake / weasel for a 20 sec TikTok he made ??? embarrassed for her pic.twitter.com/iNXuk0NmXY — calista (@light_pollution) July 8, 2022

me defending noah schnapp from doja cat stans pic.twitter.com/CpfPjLyhhT — neo beo ! (@luvrzombi) July 8, 2022

genuinely confused why doja cat is responding with this energy. she had already made her interest in joesph quinn public, its not like noah relieved anything she hadnt essentially already publicized herself. why are we throwing around the words "power play" & snake shit"?? https://t.co/32JWYUn9bI pic.twitter.com/HqWot6TOUl — 🍂 (@randomlyranting) July 8, 2022

why did I just open tiktok to see doja cat talking shit about noah schnapp for exposing their dms like girl he’s 17 why were you dm’ing him about joseph quinn in the first place 💀 — adu 🍑 (@MYDEARJONGlN) July 8, 2022

Noah hasn't responded to Doja Cat's comments but we will update you if he does.

