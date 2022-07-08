Doja Cat slams Noah Schnapp for sharing their private DMs about Joseph Quinn

8 July 2022, 11:59 | Updated: 8 July 2022, 12:22

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"That’s like borderline snake shit, that’s like weasel shit."

Doja Cat has slammed Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp for sharing their private DMs about his co-star Joseph Quinn on TikTok.

Earlier this week, Noah posted a message he had received from the 'Need To Know' singer on Instagram. The message read: "Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu? Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?"

The actor then told her to "slide into his DMs" and Doja replied: "I don't know his Instagram or his Twitter. He doesn’t have a DM to slide in." Noah then sent Doja Joseph's Instagram profile.

After Noah shared the messages on TikTok, it quickly went viral and has now garnered more than 4.2 million likes and 20.9 million views. But now, Doja has stated that she wasn't "comfortable" with her private messages being posted for the world to see.

READ MORE: Doja Cat asks Noah Schnapp to set her up with Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn

Doja Cat slams Noah Schnapp for sharing their private DMs about Joseph Quinn.
Doja Cat slams Noah Schnapp for sharing their private DMs about Joseph Quinn. Picture: @DojaCat via Instagram, Laurent Viteur/Getty Images

In an Instagram Live, Doja Cat explained: "I think that, to be fair, first let’s be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he's not even over – like there’s no way he’s over 21.

"But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb shit. I’m like trying to be super fair. You do dumb shit, you say dumb shit, you fucking fuck up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to so that you know… you're supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do that in the future. I did my share of fuck ups so that I don’t fuck up again."

She continued: "The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him, is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake shit, that’s like weasel shit.

"And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality – like I don’t imagine Noah that way. Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing."

It's not clear if Doja is actually being serious about the whole thing but Noah's fans defended him for sharing the DMs.

Noah hasn't responded to Doja Cat's comments but we will update you if he does.

