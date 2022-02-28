Doja Cat calls out YouTuber who accused her of having plastic surgery

By Jazmin Duribe

Doja Cat has always denied having plastic surgery.

Doja Cat has clapped back at YouTuber Lorry Hill, who accused the rapper of having a number of cosmetic procedures.

In case you didn't know, Lorry's YouTube channel is dedicated to uncovering the secret surgical procedures that celebrities have. Some of the people Lorry has covered on her channel before includes Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid.

In a disclaimer on her channel, Lorry states that she is not a plastic surgeon and her degree is in the "dental field". Her assessments are all based on her experiences and researching.

In a YouTube titled, 'Doja Cat looks DIFFERENT than before…HERE'S WHY', Lorry stated that she believes the 'Streets' rapper has had a rhinoplasty and liposuction.

Then in an Instagram Live, Doja called out Lorry for speculating about her body. "That's what this is about. It's about plastic surgery. It's about this bitch Lorry Hill talking about people's bodies, talking about people's surgery."

She then defended rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who has always maintained that she has never had any surgical enhancements. She added: "This bitch made a fucking plastic surgery video on Megan Thee Stallion. Shut the fuck up, bro. At that rate? Megan Thee Stallion is home-fucking-grown. This bitch has nerve.

"And I’ll tell you something. You sit in your fucking chair and talk about this girl and that girl and this girl got this and that done. Bitch, look at you. You got work to do right now. And I won’t say more [..] I'm pissed off and a lot of people would say, 'You're mad because it's the truth. You're mad because she clocked you on something.' But fuck that. I'm mad because there's lies about me."

She continued: "You're welcome. You're welcome for the clout. It's not good clout. But it's clout. It's what you asked for. It's what you get when you make lies up about people. When you talk shit about people. Bitch, I'll tell you one thing. I built my career off of my body and the way that my body looks and making my fans feel confident in the way that their body looks. And the moment I start loosing weight, bitches like you, Jack Skellington bitches like you, wanna talk about the way that I look."

Since Doja Cat called out Lorry on Instagram Live, Lorry has taken down the video. She then released a statement on her Instagram Stories, which read: "Hey everyone, the Doja Cat video was removed from my YouTube after Doja expressed feeling hurt by it. It is to her credit that she never asked me to remove it (and didn't have to). It's never my intention to hurt celebrities by my videos.

"For everyone asking how I found out about Doja being upset it's here in this video on YouTube. I think it starts where she calls me a bitch and dumb. FYI; I didn't know she called me these names and threatened me prior to removing the video."