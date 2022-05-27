Dominic Fike slammed for saying he dreams about Amber Heard 'beating him up' during gig

By Katie Louise Smith

Dominic's comments have received widespread criticism after he said them amid the on-going Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial.

Euphoria actor Dominic Fike is currently facing backlash on social media over comments he made during a live show about having visions of Amber Heard 'beating him up'.

While performing at a show for college students at Northwestern University (May 21), Dominic can be seen taking the mic and telling the crowd: "Yo, I’m just gonna come straight out and say it. I’m gonna say it. I’m gonna be real with y’all."

"I think Amber Heard is hot, man," Dominic continues as the crowd audibly reacts to what he's saying. "I know, I know it's not a popular opinion and I know it's not the focus at the moment, dude."

"But I've been having these visions of her, just beating me up. And I think it's hot."

Dominic's comments, which have been dubbed 'weird' and 'disgusting' come as the current defamation trial involving Amber and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues into its sixth week.

Depp filed a lawsuit against Heard in 2019 over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, where she referred to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. While Heard did not name Depp in the article, the actor sued her for defamation, claiming she damaged his reputation and career because she referred to a period "two years" prior, when she filed for divorce and a restraining order.

Per NBC News's report, Depp is suing for $50 million in damages and denies all claims of abuse. Heard is countersuing for $100 million. She claims she was only ever violent with Depp in self-defence or defence of her younger sister.

Shortly after the footage of Dominic was shared on TikTok, it quickly went viral on Twitter where Dominic is now being slammed for his comments.

i wasnt really looking forward to dominic fike anyhow but hearing him say ‘i think amber heard is hot, i want her to hit me’ turned me tf off. that’s disgusting no matter how you view the trial and a weird thing to say about a potential abuser/victim — fatima mattata (@justfatimata) May 22, 2022

Dominic Fike really thought he did something when he said he had visions of Amber Heard beating him up. When in a reality, he just made himself look like a twat and downright disrespectful by romanticising abuse, as if it’s something to brag about. Should be ashamed of himself! — Ellie Leinster (@FragileEllie) May 26, 2022

One user wrote: "i wasnt really looking forward to dominic fike anyhow but hearing him say ‘i think amber heard is hot, i want her to hit me’ turned me tf off. that’s disgusting no matter how you view the trial and a weird thing to say about a potential abuser/victim"

Another added: "Dominic Fike really thought he did something when he said he had visions of Amber Heard beating him up. When in a reality, he just made himself look like a twat and downright disrespectful by romanticising abuse, as if it’s something to brag about. Should be ashamed of himself!"

Others have also criticised the actor for romanticising and making light of abuse in general.

Dominic himself has not yet responded or address the comments he made on stage. We'll update this article if he does.

If you, or someone you know, has been affected by domestic abuse, the following organisations may be able to help.