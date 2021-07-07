Drake Bell reveals he has a son after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment

Drake Bell reveals he has a son after pleading guilty to child endangerment. Picture: Janice Ogata/MediaPunch, Tasia Wells/WireImage

By Sam Prance

Drake Bell and his wife Janet Von Schmeling have privately been married for three years.

Drake Bell has just confirmed that he is married and that he and his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, now have a baby together.

In June 2021, Drake Bell was arrested and charged with attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The Nickelodeon actor initially pleaded not guilty in court. He posted bond and agreed to end all contact with his alleged victim following his release. However, Drake has since pled guilty to both charges and accepted a plea deal.

Now, Drake has revealed that he has been married for three years and that his wife has just given birth to their first son.

Drake, who recently changed his public name to Drake Campana, moved to Mexico and began singing in Spanish, opened up about the news in a Spanish tweet. The translated tweet reads: "In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost three years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son."

He then added: "Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes."

Como respuesta a varios rumores que son incorrectos, yo hemos estado casados por casi 3 años, y tenemos la bendición de ser padres de un maravilloso hijo.

Muchas gracias a todos mis fans alrededor del mundo por sus buenos deseos. — Drake Campana 🇲🇽 (@DrakeBell) June 30, 2021

Drake is currently awaiting his sentencing hearing on July 12. After pleading guilty to child endangerment, Drake could face up to 18 months in jail and/or be made to pay a fine of up to $5,000. Meanwhile, his second charge could result in six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

The New York Times reports that the charges concern Drake's relationship with a 15-year-old girl who he met online and NBC affiliate KXAN has since reported that Drake engaged in an inappropriate, and at times sexual, chat with the girl.