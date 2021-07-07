Drake Bell reveals he has a son after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment

7 July 2021, 11:21

Drake Bell reveals he has a son after pleading guilty to child endangerment
Drake Bell reveals he has a son after pleading guilty to child endangerment. Picture: Janice Ogata/MediaPunch, Tasia Wells/WireImage

By Sam Prance

Drake Bell and his wife Janet Von Schmeling have privately been married for three years.

Drake Bell has just confirmed that he is married and that he and his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, now have a baby together.

In June 2021, Drake Bell was arrested and charged with attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The Nickelodeon actor initially pleaded not guilty in court. He posted bond and agreed to end all contact with his alleged victim following his release. However, Drake has since pled guilty to both charges and accepted a plea deal.

Now, Drake has revealed that he has been married for three years and that his wife has just given birth to their first son.

READ MORE: Drake Bell pleads guilty to attempted child endangerment

Drake, who recently changed his public name to Drake Campana, moved to Mexico and began singing in Spanish, opened up about the news in a Spanish tweet. The translated tweet reads: "In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost three years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son."

He then added: "Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes."

Drake is currently awaiting his sentencing hearing on July 12. After pleading guilty to child endangerment, Drake could face up to 18 months in jail and/or be made to pay a fine of up to $5,000. Meanwhile, his second charge could result in six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

The New York Times reports that the charges concern Drake's relationship with a 15-year-old girl who he met online and NBC affiliate KXAN has since reported that Drake engaged in an inappropriate, and at times sexual, chat with the girl.

Latest Celebrity News

Emma Corrin shows fans their first binder and opens up about their gender identity

Emma Corrin shows fans their first binder and opens up about their gender identity
Jessie Cave played Lavender Brown in three Harry Potter movies

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave says she was "treated like a different species" after gaining weight in-between movies
Tom Holland and Nicki Minaj memes go viral after Zendaya kiss photos

All the funniest memes about Tom Holland and Zendaya's kiss

Viral

Tyler Posey confirms he's queer

Tyler Posey confirms he's queer

Jack Dylan Grazer comes out as bisexual and uses he/they pronouns

Jack Dylan Grazer comes out as bisexual and uses he/they pronouns
Bebe Rexha dances in lingerie to "normalise 165lbs" in viral TikTok

Bebe Rexha dances in lingerie to "normalise 165lbs" in viral TikTok

Trending on PopBuzz

Gossip Girl release time on HBO Max: When does it come it?

Gossip Girl release time: Here's what time it comes out on HBO Max

News

Where to watch the Gossip Girl reboot in the UK

How to watch the Gossip Girl reboot in the UK online

Gossip Girl

Envy Peru will be a guest judge in the Drag Race España semi-finals

Drag Race España reveal Envy Peru will be a guest judge in the semi-finals

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Kissing Booth 3 trailer: Do Elle and Noah end up together?

The Kissing Booth 3 trailer teases heartbreak for Elle and Noah

News

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Viral

Young Royals ending explained: Do Wilhelm and Simon stay together?

Do Wilhelm and Simon end up together in Young Royals? The ending explained

News