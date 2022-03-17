Dylan O'Brien's reaction to his "Internet Boyfriend" status is actually so wholesome

By Katie Louise Smith

"It’s just gnarly to think about little me having this really special thing happen."

If you've been on Dylan O'Brien's Twitter lately, you'll know he's been very busy Promoting™ his new major motion picture The Outfit. He's also done quite a few interviews with various outlets, including Bustle who took the opportunity to ask Dylan how he feels about his decade long reign as one of the the original Internet Boyfriends.

From Teen Wolf to Maze Runner and everything in between, Dylan dominated the YA fandoms back in the 2010s – and he still does to this day, tbh. He's a Tumblr fave, an unproblematic king, often Twitter's favourite "white boi of the month" and an all-round talented actor.

When asked about the levels of adoration that generations of fans – Gen Z, Zilllennial and Millennial – have for him, Dylan shared a really, really wholesome response.

Dylan O'Brien's reaction to being an original Internet Boyfriend is so cute. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Dylan took several years away from Hollywood to recover physically and mentally after he suffered a serious accident on the set of Maze Runner: The Death Cure. Over that time, fans have stood by him, supported him and cheered him on via social media.

Speaking to Bustle about his new movie, working with Taylor Swift and more, Dylan shared: “It’s so funny, my palms are sweating. It’s overwhelming [and] it’s wonderful. It’s just gnarly to think about little me having this really special thing happen.”

The interviewer also noted that Dylan was "tearing up" while answering the question too.

Dylan O'Brien with Taylor Swift and Sadie Sink at the All Too Well premiere. Picture: Getty

Opening up about his recovery, Dylan told Bustle: "I never stopped working until that accident. It’s a really strange thing to have so much of my identity be my career and then have this thing happen to me where I was convinced that I couldn’t do it anymore. I was just like, ‘I can’t ever imagine being on another set."

He added: "I was reintroducing myself to myself."

Now, the actor is back in business. Fresh off his starring role in Taylor Swift's Oscar-deserving All Too Well (The Short Film), Dylan is set to appear in the films The Outfit and Not Okay this year. And his era as The Internet's Husband is on the way.