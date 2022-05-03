Dylan O'Brien says he is officially in his "slut era"

3 May 2022, 16:27

By Sam Prance

Dylan O'Brien also exchanged several hilarious, flirty tweets with Doja Cat.

Dylan Hoe'Briens make some noise. The beloved Maze Runner actor has just announced that he is officially in his "slut era".

There's no denying that people can't get enough of Dylan O'Brien. Whether he's playing Stiles in Teen Wolf or starring in 10-minute Taylor Swift music videos, it's safe to say that people are in love with him. In fact, Dylan is so well-loved that he is regularly referred to as "the internet's boyfriend".

Reacting to his title in a 2022 Bustle interview, Dylan said: "It’s so funny, my palms are sweating. It’s overwhelming [and] it’s wonderful. It’s just gnarly to think about little me having this really special thing happen."

Now, Dylan has given the fans that thirst over him everything they want with a new tweet that's just broken the internet.

READ MORE: Dylan O'Brien explains why he won’t be in the Teen Wolf movie

Dylan O&squot;Brien says he is officially in his "slut era"
Dylan O'Brien says he is officially in his "slut era". Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Lionsgate

Last week (Apr 28), Dylan took to Twitter to type two simple words.The 30-year-old star wrote: "slut era". Naturally, the tweet immediately went viral with over 790,000 likes in counting. Sadly Dylan didn't divulge further on what his "slut era" will entail but we will make sure to keep you posted with any and all updates.

Of course, fans were living for it regardless. One person tweeted: "dylan o'brien in his slut era.... YES BITCH this is the best moment." Another added: "dude, dylan o'brien's slut era is my brand".

Adding to the Twitter chaos, Dylan also seemingly flirted with Doja Cat. The 'Kiss Me More' rapper tweeted: "y’all dippin ur dicks in smoked salmon before u hit the club so it smell like u got bitches." Dylan then replied, "ur an icon," with Doja responding, "maze runner".

If that weren't wild enough, Doja tweeted, "maze runner is a movie about friendship and overcoming the impossible," the following day and Dylan responded, "u right".

Fans will already know that Dylan O'Brien is a huge Doja Cat fan. The actor previously went viral after dancing to Doja Cat's 'Get Into It (Yuh)' in a TikTok video.

Petition for Dylan O'Brien to appear in a Doja Cat video.

QUIZ: Would Dylan O'Brien date you?

WATCH: Dove Cameron Says Her Ex Was A "Bad Kisser"

Latest Celebrity News

Heartstopper's Joe Locke slams trolls calling him "ugly" on social media

Heartstopper's Joe Locke slams trolls calling him "ugly" on social media

News

Kim Kardashian slammed for admitting she lost 16 pounds in 3 weeks to fit into her Met Gala dress

Kim Kardashian slammed for admitting she lost 16 pounds in 3 weeks to fit into her Met Gala dress
All the best 2022 Met Gala memes

25 memes from the Met Gala 2022 that actually nailed the theme

Viral

The internet is roasting Kylie Jenner's Met Gala outfit

Kylie Jenner is being roasted for her 2022 Met Gala outfit

Andrew Garfield goes viral for texting at the Oscars

Andrew Garfield confirms he was texting friends about Will Smith slap in viral Oscars meme

Viral

Dylan Sprouse celebrates body transformation with shirtless selfie

Dylan Sprouse celebrates body transformation with shirtless selfie

Trending on PopBuzz

Charli D'Amelio fans call out "gross" people asking her to start an OnlyFans.

Charli D'Amelio fans call out "gross" people asking her to start an OnlyFans now she's 18

TikTok

Dove Cameron PopBuzz Interview

Dove Cameron reveals what gives her the ick in relationships | PopBuzz Meets

Features

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in Don't Worry Darling

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh fans are losing it over new Don't Worry Darling trailer

News

Heartstopper's Kit Connor calls out people making assumptions about his sexuality

Heartstopper's Kit Connor calls out people making assumptions about his sexuality

News

Choriza May My Life In 20

Choriza May says there should be more drag performers on Drag Race judging panels | My Life In 20

RuPaul's Drag Race

Scooter Braun reignites Taylor Swift feud after "weaponizing a fanbase" comments.

Scooter Braun reignites Taylor Swift feud after "weaponizing a fanbase" comments

Taylor Swift