Dylan O'Brien says he is officially in his "slut era"

By Sam Prance

Dylan O'Brien also exchanged several hilarious, flirty tweets with Doja Cat.

Dylan Hoe'Briens make some noise. The beloved Maze Runner actor has just announced that he is officially in his "slut era".

There's no denying that people can't get enough of Dylan O'Brien. Whether he's playing Stiles in Teen Wolf or starring in 10-minute Taylor Swift music videos, it's safe to say that people are in love with him. In fact, Dylan is so well-loved that he is regularly referred to as "the internet's boyfriend".

Reacting to his title in a 2022 Bustle interview, Dylan said: "It’s so funny, my palms are sweating. It’s overwhelming [and] it’s wonderful. It’s just gnarly to think about little me having this really special thing happen."

Now, Dylan has given the fans that thirst over him everything they want with a new tweet that's just broken the internet.

READ MORE: Dylan O'Brien explains why he won’t be in the Teen Wolf movie

Dylan O'Brien says he is officially in his "slut era". Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Lionsgate

Last week (Apr 28), Dylan took to Twitter to type two simple words.The 30-year-old star wrote: "slut era". Naturally, the tweet immediately went viral with over 790,000 likes in counting. Sadly Dylan didn't divulge further on what his "slut era" will entail but we will make sure to keep you posted with any and all updates.

Of course, fans were living for it regardless. One person tweeted: "dylan o'brien in his slut era.... YES BITCH this is the best moment." Another added: "dude, dylan o'brien's slut era is my brand".

slut era — Dylan O'Brien (@dylanobrien) April 27, 2022

dylan o'brien in his slut era.... YES BITCH this is the best moment — ًana (@dobrivn) April 28, 2022

dude, dylan o'brien's slut era is my brand pic.twitter.com/Os3I63js2d — lele wanna get high w dylan o'brien (@moviedob826) April 28, 2022

dylan o'brien seeing his fandom go wild after he tweets ‘slut’ era pic.twitter.com/XlaMAfrLNx — leigh⁷ ☾ tae’s gf (@heartifiIias) April 28, 2022

Adding to the Twitter chaos, Dylan also seemingly flirted with Doja Cat. The 'Kiss Me More' rapper tweeted: "y’all dippin ur dicks in smoked salmon before u hit the club so it smell like u got bitches." Dylan then replied, "ur an icon," with Doja responding, "maze runner".

If that weren't wild enough, Doja tweeted, "maze runner is a movie about friendship and overcoming the impossible," the following day and Dylan responded, "u right".

ur an icon — Dylan O'Brien (@dylanobrien) April 28, 2022

maze runner — marinate it (@DojaCat) April 28, 2022

u right — Dylan O'Brien (@dylanobrien) April 29, 2022

Fans will already know that Dylan O'Brien is a huge Doja Cat fan. The actor previously went viral after dancing to Doja Cat's 'Get Into It (Yuh)' in a TikTok video.

Petition for Dylan O'Brien to appear in a Doja Cat video.

WATCH: Dove Cameron Says Her Ex Was A "Bad Kisser"