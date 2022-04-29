Dylan Sprouse celebrates body transformation with shirtless selfie

By Jazmin Duribe

"I’m proud of the progress I’ve made and I ain’t done yet."

Dylan Sprouse has opened up about his body transformation after previously spending his childhood hiding his body.

Now, we probably all still think of Dylan as the adorable Zack Martin from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. The actor starred in the Disney Channel series alongside his twin brother and Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse from 2005 to 2008. He has since become a heartthrob thanks to his role as Trevor in the After franchise and he co-founded All-Wise Meadery, which produces mead (alcohol made from honey and water).

But what you might not know is that Dylan has recently decided to throw himself into transforming his body and the internet certainly approves.

Dylan Sprouse celebrates body transformation with shirtless selfie. Picture: Karwai Tang/Getty Images, @dylansprouse via Instagram

On Thursday (Apr 28), Dylan shared an Instagram post detailing his progress in the gym. In the post, Dylan uploaded a video of himself flexing his bulging biceps in the mirror while at the gym with his friend and singer-songwriter Bazzi.

He also posted several shirtless images of himself showing off his rippling abs and one of himself holding a heavy kettlebell in a muscle vest.

He captioned the collection of images: "Used to wear a shirt in the pool as a kid so I decided in my late twenties I wanted to change my body and become a meat head. This is my meat head post. Been a long slog but I’m proud of the progress I’ve made and I ain’t done yet."

Dylan's fans were seriously thirsting over his new physique in the comment section. One person wrote: "Just woke up in the hospital. I’m told I fainted after swiping through these posts."

Another added, "Call him a charcuterie board bc he got da meat," and a third Instagram user commented, "Dylan’s training arc is complete."

Cast Dylan in the Magic Mike 3, IMMEDIATELY!