Sophia Grace and Rosie return to Ellen after 11 years and I have never felt so old

13 May 2022, 17:23

By Sam Prance

Sophia Grace and Rosie also sang and rapped Nicki Minaj's 'Super Bass' together for the first time in 11 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sophia Grace and Rosie have returned to The Ellen Degeneres Show and the internet can't believe how old they look today.

As soon as Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland uploaded their cover of Nicki Minaj's 'Super Bass' to YouTube in 2011, the world fell in love with them. Not only did the video go viral but it was so popular that Ellen DeGeneres invited the two British cousins, who were 8 and 5 at the time, to come on Ellen, perform the song and meet Nicki Minaj in person.

Now, Ellen has invited Sophia Grace and Rosie back on her show 11 years later and they both look completely different.

How old are Sophia Grace and Rosie now?

Sophia Grace and Rosie return to Ellen after 11 years and I have never felt so old. Picture: NBC

Sophia Grace is now 19 years old and Rosie is 15 so it's no wonder that the duo look all grown up. Returning to Ellen, Rosie burst into tears as Ellen played a montage of their best moments on the show. Speaking about their first time on the show, Rosie said: "I don't remember a lot. I obviously remember Nicki Minaj but, at that point, I didn't realise who she was."

Sophia Grace then explained how their original viral video happened. She revealed: "As a child, I always used to play dress up and so did Rosie. I kept singing Nicki Minaj all the time and my auntie Danielle was like why don't we film it and that's how it came about." The girls also performed 'Super Bass' together again for the first time since they were kids.

As for what the girls are doing now, Sophia said: "I'm focusing on my music at the moment. I've actually got a new single that's just come out called 'Little Things'." Rosie then added: "Obviously, following in Sophia's footsteps, I'm releasing a new song. It's called 'Safe in Your Love'. I'm loving music at the moment and focusing on that."

Naturally, everyone is feeling really old. One person tweeted: "I have never felt as old as I do now seeing Sophia Grace and Rosie on Ellen". Another added: "i feel absolutely fucking ancient".

Someone also wrote: "stop they're so grown up omg".

BRB - filing for my pension now.

WATCH: Dove Cameron Says Her Ex Was A "Bad Kisser"

