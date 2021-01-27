Elliot Page files for divorce from wife Emma Portner

27 January 2021, 12:50

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

Elliot Page has filed to divorce wife Emma Portner after three years of marriage.

The Umbrella Academy actor married Emma, a talented dancer and choreographer, in January 2018. The couple do not share any children, but they do have a rescue dog named Mo together.

In a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the couple said: "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

READ MORE: Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page comes out as trans

Elliot Page files for divorce from wife Emma Portner.
Elliot Page files for divorce from wife Emma Portner. Picture: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for L.A. Dance Project, @elliotpage via Instagram

The break up comes almost two months after Elliot came out as transgender. "I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," they said in a statement.

He continued: "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."

At the time, Emma publicly supported her husband, sharing his letter on Instagram alongside the caption: "I am so proud of Elliot. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

