Elliot Page and Mae Martin got matching tattoos and my heart could burst

20 August 2021, 12:56

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

We believe in Elliot Page and Mae Martin supremacy.

Elliot Page and Mae Martin have cemented their 15-year friendship with matching tattoos.

On Thursday (Aug 19), The Umbrella Academy and Feel Good actors shared their new ink – a set of matching coffee cups – on Instagram. Elliot had his coffee cup on his bicep, while Mae opted for the same design but on the side of their body. "Someone stop us from getting more tattoos," Mae captioned the image, tagging the Toronto-based tattoo parlour where they had received their new ink.

Now, we all know nothing says commitment like a tattoo. And whilst we don't know what the coffee cups symbolise for Elliot and Mae, it'll come as no surprise if it's some sort of private joke, considering they've actually been friends since they were teenagers.

READ MORE: Elliot Page says he "absolutely, 100% knew" he was a boy as a toddler

Elliot Page and Mae Martin just got matching tattoos
Elliot Page and Mae Martin just got matching tattoos. Picture: @elliotpage via Instagram, @hooraymae via Instagram, Alamy

The talented acting duo met through a mutual friend at a bar aged 19. "I was like a weird sort-of homeless stoner – I had an apartment, but there were no locks on the door," Mae told Pink News.

"Elliot was filming X-Men at the time, I think, and we had a mutual friend. So we had that one night, and then years later Elliot sent me a message saying he’d seen my stand-up, and then we became friends."

Mae, who identifies as non-binary, also supported Elliot when he announced he would be transitioning in December 2020 in an emotional statement, which read: "I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life." Elliot actually confided in Mae before coming out publicly.

Mae continued: "It’s nice to have someone you can bounce off of who’s going through something similar."

Latest Celebrity News

Awkwafina called out for "blaccent"

Awkwafina called out for "blaccent" after old interview goes viral
Dylan O'Brien goes blonde for Hulu's Not Okay movie

Dylan O'Brien dyes hair blonde and gets tattoos for new movie role

News

Britney Spears opens up about her Instagram posts featuring her body

Britney Spears explains why she's posting topless photos on Instagram
Travis Barker flies for first time in 13 years

Travis Barker flies for first time in 13 years after fatal plane crash left him in critical condition
Mae Whitman proudly comes out as panseuxal

Good Girls star Mae Whitman comes out as pansexual

LGBTQ

Stranger Things actor Joe Keery says he doesn’t wash his hair

Stranger Things actor Joe Keery says he doesn’t wash his hair

Trending on PopBuzz

Silky Nutmeg Ganache All Stars 6

Silky Nutmeg Ganache makes Drag Race herstory with lip sync smackdown triumph

RuPaul's Drag Race

Netflix are launching a new Netflix trivia game show and you can apply now

Netflix are launching a TV trivia game show and you can apply now

News

Demi Lovato says they may not identify as non-binary for their entire life

Demi Lovato says they may not identify as non-binary for their entire life

Demi Lovato

Never Have I Ever season 3: Release date, news, plot and cast

Never Have I Ever season 3: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

Never Have I Ever

Love Island music: All the songs from the 2021 soundtrack

What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from the Love Island 2021 soundtrack

Love Island

The Kissing Booth 3 book slightly changes Elle and Noah's ending

The Kissing Booth 3 book has a slightly different ending for Elle and Noah

TV & Film