Elliot Page and Mae Martin got matching tattoos and my heart could burst

By Jazmin Duribe

We believe in Elliot Page and Mae Martin supremacy.

Elliot Page and Mae Martin have cemented their 15-year friendship with matching tattoos.

On Thursday (Aug 19), The Umbrella Academy and Feel Good actors shared their new ink – a set of matching coffee cups – on Instagram. Elliot had his coffee cup on his bicep, while Mae opted for the same design but on the side of their body. "Someone stop us from getting more tattoos," Mae captioned the image, tagging the Toronto-based tattoo parlour where they had received their new ink.

Now, we all know nothing says commitment like a tattoo. And whilst we don't know what the coffee cups symbolise for Elliot and Mae, it'll come as no surprise if it's some sort of private joke, considering they've actually been friends since they were teenagers.

Elliot Page and Mae Martin just got matching tattoos. Picture: @elliotpage via Instagram, @hooraymae via Instagram, Alamy

The talented acting duo met through a mutual friend at a bar aged 19. "I was like a weird sort-of homeless stoner – I had an apartment, but there were no locks on the door," Mae told Pink News.

"Elliot was filming X-Men at the time, I think, and we had a mutual friend. So we had that one night, and then years later Elliot sent me a message saying he’d seen my stand-up, and then we became friends."

Mae, who identifies as non-binary, also supported Elliot when he announced he would be transitioning in December 2020 in an emotional statement, which read: "I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life." Elliot actually confided in Mae before coming out publicly.

Mae continued: "It’s nice to have someone you can bounce off of who’s going through something similar."