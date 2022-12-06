Elliot Page says he finally feels comfortable in front of a camera

By Sam Prance

Elliot Page says that posing in front of a camera often felt "unbearable" before shooting the cover for his memoir Pageboy

Elliot Page has confirmed that he's releasing a memoir and opened up about finally feeling comfortable in front of a camera.

In 2020, Elliot Page came out as trans. Taking to Instagram, the star wrote: "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive." Since then, Elliot has spoken candidly about his gender identity and feeling more comfortable in his own skin.

Now, Elliot has revealed that he's finished his first autobiography, Pageboy, after previously denying requests to write one.

Elliot Page says he finally feels comfortable in front of a camera after unveiling Pageboy: A Memoir cover. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Flatiron Books

Yesterday (Dec 5), Elliot took to Instagram to post the cover of Pageboy. Alongside the image, he wrote: "Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible. I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body."

He then continued: "So, I’ve written a book about my story. It's out next June, and I'm so excited to share its cover with you now. At many points in my life, it felt unbearable to be in front of a camera, but making this cover with acclaimed photographer Catherine Opie (@csopie) was a joyful experience that I will never forget."

Elliot added: "Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly "debated" in the media. The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us."

Elliot ended by stating: "Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on."

Pageboy will be available to purchase from all major retailers on June 6, 2023. You can pre-order the book now via this link.

