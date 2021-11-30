Elliot Page sends fans wild after sharing a shirtless selfie

By Jazmin Duribe

"Things I’m thankful for: Elliot Page's thirst traps."

Elliot Page has shared a shirtless selfie on Instagram and the thirst is all too real.

The Umbrella Academy actor came out as trans in an emotional statement in December 2020. Since then, he's been living his best life, sharing photos of his first shirtless swim since having gender-affirming top surgery and making his red carpet debut at the 2021 Met Gala in a sharp Balenciaga suit.

On Sunday (Nov 28), Elliot shared the ultimate thirst trap on Instagram alongside the caption: "Oh good my new phone works." In the selfie, Elliot is confidently rocking a pair of black sweatpants, a chain and a pair of slippers while showing off his impressive six pack.

Elliot Page. Picture: Alamy, @elliotpage via Instagram

As you can imagine, the comment section was full of thirsty comments from fans that were thrilled to not only see Elliot confident and happy, but to see those abs.

One person said: "OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG I DROPPED MY PHONE AAAAAAAAAAAAAAA." Another added: "Daddy? Sorry.. daddy? .. sorry.. god?" Singer Willow Smith even commented on the photo, simply writing: "hunk.com."

It's great to see Elliot Page being happy pic.twitter.com/J4FCHE8aFy — Friendly Neighborhood Catgirl😺 (@CatgirlFingies) November 28, 2021

Things I’m thankful for:



Elliot Page’s thirst traps pic.twitter.com/jDDgIclPkB — ๖ēຖวค๓iຖ ♈︎♎︎♏︎ (@brcknowles) November 28, 2021

ELLIOT PAGE SIR PLEASE I- OH MY GOD 🥴👁👄👁 pic.twitter.com/s3qmgIt1K3 — RUBY, the jinx apologist (@17MINUTESX) November 28, 2021

So Elliot Page dropped a shirtless pic.. pic.twitter.com/KS0dQkVB1m — Male Celeb Hotties (@jaymalecelebs) November 30, 2021

Babe wake up a new Elliot Page shirtless thirst trap just dropped pic.twitter.com/zpal7PDlYY — jingle kyle ☃️ (@cruellanita) November 28, 2021

I’m a lesbian but I would risk it all for Elliot Page omg the comphet — Abbie🪓misses Nightmare Time 2 (@AbiiMaryy) November 29, 2021

Elliot seems more confident and comfortable in his own skin than ever. In an interview with TIME, Elliot revealed how having top surgery had "completely transformed" his life. He also opened up about how he was looking forward to the future.

He said: "I'm really excited to act, now that I’m fully who I am, in this body. No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now."

