"Things I’m thankful for: Elliot Page's thirst traps."

Elliot Page has shared a shirtless selfie on Instagram and the thirst is all too real.

The Umbrella Academy actor came out as trans in an emotional statement in December 2020. Since then, he's been living his best life, sharing photos of his first shirtless swim since having gender-affirming top surgery and making his red carpet debut at the 2021 Met Gala in a sharp Balenciaga suit.

On Sunday (Nov 28), Elliot shared the ultimate thirst trap on Instagram alongside the caption: "Oh good my new phone works." In the selfie, Elliot is confidently rocking a pair of black sweatpants, a chain and a pair of slippers while showing off his impressive six pack.

Elliot Page.
Elliot Page. Picture: Alamy, @elliotpage via Instagram

As you can imagine, the comment section was full of thirsty comments from fans that were thrilled to not only see Elliot confident and happy, but to see those abs.

One person said: "OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG I DROPPED MY PHONE AAAAAAAAAAAAAAA." Another added: "Daddy? Sorry.. daddy? .. sorry.. god?" Singer Willow Smith even commented on the photo, simply writing: "hunk.com."

Elliot seems more confident and comfortable in his own skin than ever. In an interview with TIME, Elliot revealed how having top surgery had "completely transformed" his life. He also opened up about how he was looking forward to the future.

He said: "I'm really excited to act, now that I’m fully who I am, in this body. No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now."

