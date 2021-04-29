Elliot Page says he "absolutely, 100% knew" he was a boy as a toddler

By Katie Louise Smith

Page also reflected on the most significant difference since coming out as trans, saying that he's "able to just exist."

Ahead of his interview with Oprah Winfrey, Elliot Page has opened up about his transition in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

Elliot Page came out as trans in a moving Instagram post back in December 2020. In his heartfelt statement, he said: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."

Speaking with trans journalist Thomas Page McBee, the Umbrella Academy star opened up about his own story, his childhood, and how he felt that he always knew he was a boy but couldn't understand why adults told him that he wasn't.

Elliot Page opens up about transition in new interview. Picture: @elliotpage via Instagram

In the interview, McBee told Page about his own experience and how he knew he was a trans kid who was born into a trans body, rather than the wrong body. McBee then asked Page about his own childhood experience.

"All trans people are so different, and my story’s absolutely just my story," Page explained. "But yes, when I was a little kid, absolutely, 100%, I was a boy. I knew I was a boy when I was a toddler. I was writing fake love letters and signing them “Jason.”

He continued: "Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be. I just couldn’t understand when I’d be told, “No, you’re not. No, you can’t be that when you’re older.” You feel it. Now I’m finally getting myself back to feeling like who I am, and it’s so beautiful and extraordinary, and there’s a grief to it in a way."

Reflecting on how his life has changed since coming out at trans, Page also said that the most significant difference is that he's "able to just exist."

"For the first time in, I don’t even know how long, [I am] really just being able to sit by myself, be on my own, be productive, and be creative," he said. "It’s such an oversimplification to say it this way, but I’m comfortable. I feel a significant difference in my ability to just exist—and not even just day to day, but moment to moment."

See an exclusive clip from Elliot Page’s upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey:



🔗: https://t.co/DT2qBXMCao pic.twitter.com/Jv6iAMoif1 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 28, 2021

Page is also set to open up about his transition in an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Apple TV+. Explaining why the conversation was important for him to have, Page expressed how vital it was to use his platform to combat the devastating and dangerous rhetoric that comes from anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ legislature and activists.

He told McBee: "So [talking to Oprah] felt like an opportunity to use a wide-reaching platform to speak from my heart about some of my experience and the resources I’ve been able to access—whether therapy or surgery—that have allowed me to be alive, to live my life.

I don’t want it to sound like, “Look at me.” It’s not that at all. Actually, I was really nervous. But I thought about it for a bit, and it just felt like, Okay, the GOP basically wants to destroy the lives of trans kids and stop the Equality Act. How do you not use this platform?"

You can watch Elliot Page's interview with Oprah Winfrey on Apple TV+ on Friday 30th April.