Elliot Page celebrates first shirtless swim since coming out as trans

By Sam Prance

Elliot Page publicly came out as a trans man in December 2020.

Elliot Page has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his first swim since he publicly came out as trans at the end of 2020.

Elliot Page came out as a trans man in a moving statement last December. Taking to social media, he wrote: “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."

Since coming out, Elliot has opened up about his identity in an Oprah interview and now he's letting fans into his life on Instagram.

Elliot Page celebrates first shirtless swim since coming out as trans. Picture: Apple TV, @elliotpage via Instagram

Via Instagram yesterday (May 24), Elliot wrote: "Trans bb’s first swim trunks". He also included the captions "#transjoy" and "#transisbeautiful", alongside a shirtless pic of him rocking his new trunks and flexing his abs.

Elliot's Umbrella Academy co-stars and fans were quick to comment and celebrate the occasion with him. Emmy Raver-Lampman wrote: "OMG! Yes! and LOOK AT THAT SMILE!!!", Justin Cornwell wrote: "Dude I see why you crushed me on that workout!" and Ritu Arya simply wrote "8 pack".

Earlier this year, Elliot appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair and he opened up to trans journalist Thomas Page McBee about his journey with his gender identity. He said: "All trans people are so different, and my story’s absolutely just my story. But yes, when I was a little kid, absolutely, 100%, I was a boy. I knew I was a boy when I was a toddler. I was writing fake love letters and signing them 'Jason'.

He continued: "Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be. I just couldn’t understand when I’d be told, 'No, you’re not. No, you can’t be that when you’re older.' You feel it. Now I’m finally getting myself back to feeling like who I am, and it’s so beautiful and extraordinary, and there’s a grief to it in a way."