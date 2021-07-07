Emma Corrin shows fans their first binder and opens up about their gender identity

7 July 2021, 12:29

By Sam Prance

Emma Corrin also revealed that they use she/they pronouns.

Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana on The Crown, has shown fans their first binder in a personal new Instagram post.

Earlier this year, Emma Corrin publicly came out as queer. The 25-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of themselves in a bridal gown with the caption: "ur fave queer bride". Since then, Emma has gradually begun to open up more about their sexuality and gender identity on social media and the beloved star has just shared photographs of their first-ever binder.

Emma, who recently wrapped filming on My Policeman with Harry Styles, also revealed that their pronouns are she/they.

READ MORE: Harry Styles is reportedly filming nude gay sex scenes in My Policeman

Emma Corrin shows fans their first binder and opens up about their gender identity
Emma Corrin shows fans their first binder and opens up about their gender identity. Picture: dpa/Alamy Live News / @emmalouisecorrin via Instagram

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Jul 6), Emma gave fans a glimpse of their journey with their gender identity by sharing a new photo of themselves wearing a makeshift binder. They wrote: "Some time before I bought my first binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool."

Emma then explained: "It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it." As for what binders, Emma uses now, they added: "also I use @gc2b". gc2b is an LGBTQ+ and trans owned brand which makes binders and apparel designed for the LGBTQ+ community.

Emma also updated their pronouns on Instagram to she/they. As it stands, Emma is yet to put a public label on their gender identity. We shall update you if they do.

Latest Celebrity News

Drake Bell reveals he has a son after pleading guilty to child endangerment

Drake Bell reveals he has a son after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment
Jessie Cave played Lavender Brown in three Harry Potter movies

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave says she was "treated like a different species" after gaining weight in-between movies
Tom Holland and Nicki Minaj memes go viral after Zendaya kiss photos

All the funniest memes about Tom Holland and Zendaya's kiss

Viral

Tyler Posey confirms he's queer

Tyler Posey confirms he's queer

Jack Dylan Grazer comes out as bisexual and uses he/they pronouns

Jack Dylan Grazer comes out as bisexual and uses he/they pronouns
Bebe Rexha dances in lingerie to "normalise 165lbs" in viral TikTok

Bebe Rexha dances in lingerie to "normalise 165lbs" in viral TikTok

Trending on PopBuzz

Gossip Girl release time on HBO Max: When does it come it?

Gossip Girl release time: Here's what time it comes out on HBO Max

News

Where to watch the Gossip Girl reboot in the UK

How to watch the Gossip Girl reboot in the UK online

Gossip Girl

Envy Peru will be a guest judge in the Drag Race España semi-finals

Drag Race España reveal Envy Peru will be a guest judge in the semi-finals

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Kissing Booth 3 trailer: Do Elle and Noah end up together?

The Kissing Booth 3 trailer teases heartbreak for Elle and Noah

News

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Viral

Young Royals ending explained: Do Wilhelm and Simon stay together?

Do Wilhelm and Simon end up together in Young Royals? The ending explained

News