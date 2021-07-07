Emma Corrin shows fans their first binder and opens up about their gender identity

By Sam Prance

Emma Corrin also revealed that they use she/they pronouns.

Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana on The Crown, has shown fans their first binder in a personal new Instagram post.

Earlier this year, Emma Corrin publicly came out as queer. The 25-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of themselves in a bridal gown with the caption: "ur fave queer bride". Since then, Emma has gradually begun to open up more about their sexuality and gender identity on social media and the beloved star has just shared photographs of their first-ever binder.

Emma, who recently wrapped filming on My Policeman with Harry Styles, also revealed that their pronouns are she/they.

Emma Corrin shows fans their first binder and opens up about their gender identity. Picture: dpa/Alamy Live News / @emmalouisecorrin via Instagram

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Jul 6), Emma gave fans a glimpse of their journey with their gender identity by sharing a new photo of themselves wearing a makeshift binder. They wrote: "Some time before I bought my first binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool."

Emma then explained: "It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it." As for what binders, Emma uses now, they added: "also I use @gc2b". gc2b is an LGBTQ+ and trans owned brand which makes binders and apparel designed for the LGBTQ+ community.

Emma also updated their pronouns on Instagram to she/they. As it stands, Emma is yet to put a public label on their gender identity. We shall update you if they do.