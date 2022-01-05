Emma Watson called an "antisemite" by Israeli ambassador for pro-Palestine post

Emma Watson has been accused of being an "antisemite" by two of Israel's ambassadors after she shared a photo in solidarity with Palestine.

On Sunday (Jan 2), the Harry Potter actress shared a photo of Palestinian protestors on her Instagram page alongside a quote from British-Australian feminist scholar Sara Ahmed. It read: "Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future.

"Solidarity involves commitment, and work, as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings, or the same lives, or the same bodies, we do live on common ground."

While the message received support from Palestinian activists, Israeli officials criticised Emma's post. Israeli Representative to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, tweeted: "Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality. If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women & seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that!"

Danny Danon, who was the Israeli Ambassador to the UN from 2015 to 2020, also tweeted: "10 points from Gryffindor for being an antisemite."

Emma hasn't responded to the tweets but many have jumped to her defence. Tory peer, Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, tweeted: "Repeat after me Mr… showing solidarity with Palestinians is not antisemitism. Appalling comments from former Israeli Ambassador to the UN. These constant attempts to stifle any and all support for Palestinians must be called out. Solidarity @EmmaWatson."

Leah Greenberg, who is co-executive director of non-profit organisation Indivisible Project, also expressed solidarity with Emma. She said: "A perfect demonstration of the utterly cynical and bad-faith weaponization of antisemitism to shut down basic expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people."

